Amy Schneider ended her winning streak on Jeopardy at 40 games.

She ends her run with the second longest winning streak in Jeopardy history and the longest winning streak for a woman. She’s the only woman to have won more than $1 million during regular season play. And she’s the only trans person to ever qualify for Tournament of Champions play.

On Twitter, where Schneider’s handle is @Jeopardamy, she has picked up more than 100,000 followers. And in her 41-day run on the show, she earned $1,382,800 including $2,000 for her final appearance where she came in second.

For the previous week, Schneider blew away the competition with leads of more than $30,000. On her final day, she only had a $10,000 lead over Rhone Talsma. He approached her total by answering a daily double correctly.

Then in final Jeopardy he correctly answered a question which top-10 most populated country ends in H. Schneider couldn’t think of the answer and both bet big. (The answer is Bangladesh).

On Twitter, Schneider said that he was one of the most fun opponents she faced and she wished him luck on upcoming appearances. Now, we’re not saying Talsma is gay, but he was wearing yellow sunglasses with neon circle around each lens. Gaydar is on and we wish him luck as well.

And Schneider said being on Jeopardy is the second best thing that happened to her in 2021 (when her shows were taped). Meeting her girlfriend Genevieve she said, was the most important thing that happened to her.

— David Taffet