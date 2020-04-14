Texas Health and Human Services is now able to provide more than $168 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits to help Texans during the COVID-19 response after receiving approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to “provide the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size,” according to a notice posted April 12 on the city of Fort Worth website.

The emergency allotments are currently authorized for April and May and will benefit all SNAP recipients in Texas.

SNAP recipients will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by April 15 for this month’s benefits, and by May 15 for next month’s benefits. Disbursements, which began last Thursday, April 9, will be staggered. SNAP recipients do not need to take any further action to receive the additional benefits.

— Tammye Nash