Lionsgate is the latest film production company waylaid by the lockdowns to reach out to movie buffs with access to its library of hits for free streaming.

Starting this Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis will host weekly livestreams of four of the company’s most distinctive titles, while offering viewers a chance to contribute to theater employes left jobless by social distancing. The stream will begin at 8 p.m. Central through May 8. Here’s the line-up”

April 17 – The Hunger Games

April 24 — Dirty Dancing

May 1 — La La Land

May 8 — John Wick

The stream will be available on Lionsgate’s YouTube page.

— Arnold Wayne Jones