Lionsgate is the latest film production company waylaid by the lockdowns to reach out to movie buffs with access to its library of hits for free streaming.
Starting this Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis will host weekly livestreams of four of the company’s most distinctive titles, while offering viewers a chance to contribute to theater employes left jobless by social distancing. The stream will begin at 8 p.m. Central through May 8. Here’s the line-up”
April 17 – The Hunger Games
April 24 — Dirty Dancing
May 1 — La La Land
May 8 — John Wick
The stream will be available on Lionsgate’s YouTube page.
— Arnold Wayne Jones