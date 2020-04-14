Small business owners and entrepreneurs looking for ways to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their businesses can tune in online Wednesday, April 15, from 1-2 p.m. for the Governor’s Small Business Webinar Series for “timely, relevant, actionable information on COVID-19 recovery resources such as Paycheck Protection Program, EIDL Loan Advance, SBA Express Bridge Loans and SBA Debt Relief. Businesses will also get the chance to connect with local experts and support systems,” according to a press release from the office of Gov. Greg Abbott.

Register here now to participate.

Featured speakers will include representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration and area Small Business Development Centers.

— Tammye Nash