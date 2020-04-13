One of the last public events I wrote about before lockdown measures too effect was an amazing new exhibit at the Dallas Museum of Art called For a Dreamer of Houses. This large-scale curation of impressive versions of art inspired by our living spaces was one of my Best Bets on March 13, in anticipation of its March 20 opening. Within a week, though, the DMA had shuttered its doors to live visitors. While the exhibit is set to continue until January, its launch was tragically cut short.

But the resourceful folks at the DMA have devised a work around. You can now explore the exhibit digitally with an incredible virtual tour. It’s just like walking through the Barrel Vaults of the DMA, only nobody snaps at you to step back.

You can view it here, and prepare to spend some time admiring all it has to offer.

— Arnold Wayne Jones