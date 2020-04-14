There’s good news for fans of the Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival, which had to be rescheduled due to the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic: Organizers are hosting a virtual Main Street festival experience via social media, giving festival fans a chance to continue supporting the juried artists, entertainers, restaurants and sponsors that would have been participating.

Visit social media sites through April 19 to browse exclusive artwork images, view behind-the-scenes studio tours, tune into Facebook Live takeovers from various entertainers and more.

Check out the virtual here on Facebook, here on Twitter and here on Instagram.

— Tammye Nash