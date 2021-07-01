The 2020 Texas Bear Round-Up, hosted by Dallas Bears, was cut short in dramatic fashion by the COVID-19 pandemic. The day the event was set to begin was the day Dallas County and the rest of North Texas began shutting everything down to try and stem the spread of the coronavirus. This year, with the pandemic still raging and the vaccination rate not yet where it needed to be by the early part of the year, the 2021 Round-Up was cancelled, too.

But Texas Bear Round-Up is on track for March 24-27, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Dallas, organizers announced this week. The theme for 2022, they noted, is “Masquerade.”

Registration opens this fall, so keep an eye out for excursion and entertainer announcements by following the Texas Bear Round-Up Facebook page.

— Tammye Nash