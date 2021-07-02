Compiled by David Webb

Sydney police fine 2 nude men for violating COVID-19 lockdown rules

AUSTRALIA — Two men sunbathing nude at a park beach in June ran into the bushland after being scared by an aggressive deer, causing them to get lost and need emergency rescue, according to the LGBTQ publication Star Observer.

The two men called emergency services, and police sent a helicopter, an ambulance and searchers to the gay nude beach area 25 miles south of Sydney to locate the unclothed 30- and 49-year-old men.

Police fined the two men $1,000 each and issued citations to 42 others for breaching public health orders. Sydney is under a lockdown until July 9 as health officials try to stem a new COVID-19 outbreak. Travel outside of Sydney is prohibited.

Police commissioner Mick Fuller berated the men for getting lost in a park and diverting important resources away from the health operation. “I think they should be embarrassed,” Fuller said.

EU considers legal action against Poland’s ‘LGBTQ-free’ zones

BRUSSELS — The European Union may contest the practice of local communities in Poland banning LGBTQ people.

Local officials in more than 100 towns and areas have declared themselves to be “LGBTQ-free.” In March Poland banned same-sex couples from adopting children.

EU officials are investigating to determine if the practice violates its treaties. If legal action is taken, Poland would be required to eliminate the zones, and there would be fines if there is no compliance.

Poland’s ruling national party and predominantly Catholic officials have embraced anti-LGBTQ policies as part of its platform, along with curbing women’s rights and halting immigration from the Middle East and Africa.

LGBTQ conversion therapy ban to be delayed through summer

CANADA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s pledge to ban LGBTQ conversion therapy will not be taken up until September. An attempt to recall the Senate to deal with bills passed by the House of Commons ahead of the legislators’ summer break failed. The conversion ban bill was passed by the lower chamber on a 263-63 vote. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland called the delay frustrating. “This is something that would really help Canadians, and not doing it really hurts a lot of people,” she said.

Czech president demeans trans people in news interview

CZECHOSLOVAKIA — President Milos Zeman called transgender people “intrinsically disgusting” in a CNN television interview on June 27 when asked about a new Hungary law banning public portrayals of homosexuality.

Zeman criticized the European Union’s condemnation of Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ law. Zeman said he could understand gays and lesbians, then added, “But you know who I don’t understand at all? Transgender people.”

The Pride march in the Czech capital city, Prague, is scheduled to take place during the first week of August. Czech LGBTQ activists say they fear Czechoslovakia will follow the lead of Hungary and Poland in adopting anti-LGBTQ laws. The Czech Republic did not oppose the Hungarian law banning education materials for children that feature homosexuality as 27 of EU member countries did.

France legalizes IVF for lesbians and single women

FRANCE — The lower house of Parliament adopted a law in June allowing single women and lesbians to access medically-assisted reproduction methods.

The law presented by President Emmanuel Macron’s government was approved by the National Assembly on a 326-115 vote. LGBTQ rights groups have advocated for the measure since France legalized same-sex marriage in 2013.

The new law will expand treatments like artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization that is free but now only available to heterosexual couples. Officials said the new law would be implemented in time for conception to occur by the end of the year.

Guatemalan trans activist shot, killed

GUATEMALA — Andrea Gonzalez, the executive director of a transgender advocacy group, was shot to death near her home in Guatemala during daylight.

The U.S. Embassy in Guatemala noted in condemning the murder that Gonzalez participated in the State Department’s International Visitors Leadership Program that invites human rights activists and journalists to the U.S. to meet with their counterparts. She also worked with the U.S. Agency for International Development.

State Department officials noted that another activist affiliated with the same advocacy group was killed in Salama three hours northeast of Guatemala City just days earlier.

International court condemns Honduras for executing trans activist

HONDURAS — The Inter-American Court of Human Rights found Honduras guilty of state murder in the execution of transgender activist Vicky Hernandez in 2009.

The ruling in June came after a 12-year struggle by the 26-year-old activist’s family and human rights organizations. The decision is expected to lead to more protection of LGBTQ people in Latin America

The execution by patrolling state security officers in San Pedro Sula was carried out during a curfew imposed after a coup that overthrew former President Manuel Zeaya and installed Roberto Micheletti’s regime. Another 14 trans women and 16 gay men also were murdered during the coup, according to human rights advocates who hope an investigation of the chain of command in the murders will follow.

Pope Francis praises priest for ministry to LGBTQ community

ITALY — Jesuit Priest James Martin received a handwritten letter from Pope Francis thanking him for his “pastoral zeal” and his “ability to be close to people” after the priest hosted the Outreach LGBTQ Catholic Ministry Webinar.

The event on June 26 attracted 1,000 people to take part. The pope’s letter reached Martin after he sent a note informing him about the webinar.

“I want to thank you for your pastoral zeal and your ability to be close to people, with the closeness that Jesus had, and which reflects the closeness of God,” the pope wrote.

Martin called the letter “beautiful.” A correspondent in Rome for The Tablet noted that it was the first time ever for a written papal endorsement for a priest’s ministry to LGBTQ Catholics.

Malaysia seeks stricter laws prohibiting ‘LGBTQ lifestyle promotion’

MALAYSIA — A government task force proposed amendments to sharia law on June 25 that would allow action against social media users for insulting Islam and “promoting the LGBTQ lifestyle.”

The amendments were proposed in response to social media posts celebrating Pride month in June, according to a deputy minister in charge of religious affairs. Graphics presented on social media in connection with Pride “insulted Islam,” according to the official.

Muslims make up more than 60 percent of Malaysia’s population. Sodomy is illegal under Islamic law, although prosecution is rare.

2 newly-elected trans members of Mexican Congress vow political change

MEXICO – Two trans women elected to the lower house of the Mexican Congress in the June 6 election plan to push for greater equality for Mexico’s transgender community.

LGBTQ activists Salma Luevano and Maria Clemente Garcia want to introduce legislation that will reduce discrimination and violence against transgender people and increase economic opportunities for them.

Luevano, 52, is a stylist and apprentice lawyer, and Garcia, 36, is a business administration graduate who made her living as a taxi driver until recently.

Luevano said she wants to expand legal protections to gender identity to reduce the “extreme poverty” that afflicts the trans population due to a lack of opportunities.

Garcia will lobby for a clinic for trans people in Mexico City, and she wants to modify the article of the Constitution prohibiting discrimination based on sexual preference so that it refers to sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression instead. “We’re not the same as gays or lesbians. We don’t live the same,” she said.

Mexico’s national soccer team denounces fans’ homophobic chanting

MEXICO — The Mexican soccer federation FMF is asking fans to cease the chanting of the homophobic slur “puto” during games after the international football association FIFA sanctioned the team.

FIFA noted the exhibition of homophobia by fans at four recent games in the U.S. Three games were halted by officials because of the fans’ behavior, resulting in a fine of $65,000 against the soccer team after an investigation was opened.

Team officials said a repeat of the behavior by fans would lead to more punishment, including the possibility that it would be unable to compete in the World Cup in July. Team President Yon de Luisa warned fans, “What for some seemed to be fun, I have news for you. It isn’t.”

Foreign embassies in Russia defy ‘gay propaganda law’ by flying rainbow flags

RUSSIA — Embassies for the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada flew LGBTQ Pride flags in Moscow on June 25 to celebrate Pride.

The action appeared to violate Russia’s 2013 “gay propaganda law” signed by Vladimir Putin that bans any promotion of nontraditional sexual relationships. Violations of the law carry penalties of heavy fines and up to 15 years in prison.

The embassies’ ambassadors signed an open letter with Iceland, New Zealand and Australia that affirmed the human rights of all people and specifically mentioned members of the LGBTQ community.

LGBTQ rights bill would allow trans people over 16 to change gender, names

SPAIN – The Spanish Cabinet in June passed a draft bill pending parliamentary approval to allow transgender people over 16 to change their gender and name without the involvement of doctors or witnesses.

The law would also ban conversion therapies, establish fines and punishment for anti-LGBTQ attacks and overturn a ban preventing lesbian couples from registering children under both parents’ names.

Equality Minister Irene Montero, a prominent leader of United We Can, said the negotiations were “long and difficult,” but she added that the bill marks a “giant step” for transgender rights. Still, the proposal could change in the final debate.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says the draft law would put Spain at the international forefront in LGBTQ rights. Only a handful of countries allow gender self-determination.

Istanbul police attack LGBTQ Pride marchers

TURKEY — Police in riot gear dispersed a Pride parade in Istanbul with tear gas on June 26.

Social media videos showed police officers pushing and dragging people who were waving Pride flags. Twenty people were detained, including one journalist.

Istanbul authorities had banned the march, and in years past police have repeatedly used tear gas and rubber bullets to stop Pride marches.

Church of England official calls for recognition of same-sex marriage, church ceremonies

UNITED KINGDOM — Liverpool’s Bishop Paul Bayes of the Church of England said in a speech June 26 that it is time for a change in church law and teaching as regards LGBTQ church members and marriage.

Bayes called for a “gender-neutral marriage canon,” adding that current policy has become “offensive, oppressive and hypocritical” to the world outside of the church.

The Church of England is deeply divided on the issue of same-sex marriage. Bayes has become increasingly outspoken on LGBTQ issues. The church does not recognize same-sex marriage and forbids clergy to bless such unions. Gay and lesbian clergy are expected to be celibate, even in committed relationships.

Murals of LGBTQ personalities in Manchester defaced with homophobic graffiti

UNITED KINGDOM — Street artwork depicting computing pioneer Alan Turing, Drag Race UK star Divina De Campo, writer Quintin Crisp and political activist Emmeline Pankhurst were damaged in Manchester’s Gay Village on June 26.

The graffiti included the number 666 and misspelled anti-LGBTQ expletives. The artwork is being restored, and city officials condemned the vandalism.

DeCampo said she didn’t take the vandalism of her portrait personally because she doubted the vandals even knew who she was, but it was disappointing for it to occur during Pride. The crime shows the need for a continued push for equality, she added.

Venezuela activists lament LGBTQ community’s lack of rights

VENEZUELA — LGBTQ activists speaking in Caracas fretted over a lack of reason to celebrate during the Pride month of June in their country.

Venezuela still bans same-sex marriage and adoption by same-sex couples, and nondiscrimination laws based on sexual orientation in labor, banking and housing are rarely enforced, the activists said.

Transgender people do not have access to new identification on government documents such as passports, and efforts to obtain them by the country’s first transgender deputy Tamara Adrian have been stalled in court since 2004.

President Nicolas Maduro said last year the issue of same-sex marriage would be left to Parliament, but so far no bill is on the legislative agenda.