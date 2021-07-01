In case you might have missed them, here are two noteworthy news items for our community that I missed getting on our blog earlier.

Queen Latifah confirmed what a lot of us already thought Sunday night when, in accepting the BET Lifetime Achievement Award, the rapper/actress/superstar officially came out by thanking her longtime partner, Eboni Nichols, and their son, Rebel, and wishing everyone a happy Pride.

After thanking her parents, siblings and her “ride or die” best friends, she ended her acceptance speech by saying, “I’m gonna get off this stage, but I thank you so much for all of you, the fans for supporting every crazy-ass thing I’ve done through the years. And thank you for making [her current TV show] Equalizer No. 1. Eboni, my love. Rebel, my love. Peace. Happy Pride!”

At that same awards show, out singer Lil Nas X (aka Montero Lamar Hill) turned heads with his performance of his hit song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” ending the performance by sharing a steamy kiss with a male backup dancers.

Also on Sunday night, Kataluna Enriquez made some history when she won the Miss Nevada USA Pageant, making her the first openly transgender woman to become a contestant in the Miss USA Pageant.

Enriqez, 27, who earned her spot in the pageant by having won the title of Miss Silver State USA last March, centered her platform on transgender awareness and mental health. After Sunday night’s pageant, she thanked the LGBTQ community through her Instagram, saying, “My win is our win. We just made history. Happy Pride.”

The Miss Nevada USA organization congratulated Enriquez for her historic win on social media and shared the hashtag #bevisible. The 2021 Miss USA pageant will be held Nov. 29 at the Paradise Cove Theater at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Okla.