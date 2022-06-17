The Summer of LifeWalk is now officially underway, and Team Clover is off and running with a yard sale happening today (Friday, June 17) til 3 p.m. and tomorrow (Saturday, June 18) from 7 a.m.-1 p.m., at 5314 Parkland Ave. in Dallas.

Go by and find yourself a treasure. Payment on site is cash only, but you can also go to the Team Clover Fundraising Page online and donate there.

All proceeds benefit Team Clover’s fundraising efforts for Prism Health North Texas LifeWalk 2022.

And while you are at it, start practicing your putting to compete in the Team Clover Open 2022, the team’s annual bar crawl golf tournament, happening Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. TMC, S4, JR.’s, Sue Ellen’s Hunky’s, Woody’s, Alexandre’s, Cedar Springs Tap House and the Round-Up Saloon are already on board to host 11 of the 12 holes, with the opening ceremony at the Round-Up Saloon and the closing ceremony, silent auction and raffle at Sue Ellen’s.

It is sure to be an extra-special event since this will be tournament founder Terry Bax’s last year to host, since LifeWalk will be taking over the event next year.

Since it was founded, Team Clover to date has raised more than $840,000 for LifeWalk and other local LGBTQ and children’s charities, including AIDS Services of Dallas, Heart House, Resource Center and AIDSWalk. And Terry wants to finish out his final year as Team Clover Open with the best fundraising year so far. So make plans now to enter and help him reach his goal.

— Tammye Nash