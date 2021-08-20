Updated venue is changing the landscape in Tarrant County

If you told Jeffrey Smith that art deco, Egyptian influence and Fort Worth’s western vibe couldn’t mix, he’d debate you. And he would win.

Earlier this summer, Smith and his wife, Debbie, reopened the Isis Theater in downtown Fort Worth. With a nod to its moniker, the renovated theater has some Egyptian interior influences while mostly harkening back to the glitzy 1920s.

Since its June opening with the red carpet premiere of 12 Mighty Orphans, the theater has hosted films, drag queens and music — and Smith intends to do much more.

Getting to that opening though was a laborious process for Smith.

“I knew that theater, and it pained me that it was no longer taken care of,” he said by phone.

“I’ve always been involved in theater, my whole life, whether onstage or producing or directing. Then I became a theater educator, and I loved that. But I’ve always been connected to theaters.”

Smith recalled that it was Christmas-time 2016 when he and Debbie talked about the future and what they wanted to do. It was that conversation that led them to look at the old condemned theater on Main St.

“When we looked into it, it was wild because it was in an estate at the time, so we couldn’t find any info,” he said.

In the meantime, the Smiths got incorporated. After connecting with the family that “owned” the building, the couple was honored with the space, and it was full speed ahead.

In January 2017, Jeffrey Smith walked into the building for the first time.

“I always knew it to be this dilapidated building, but once I walked in, I just knew and jumped into it full gusto,” he said.

He brought in an architect who, coincidentally, was the grandson of the man who created the venue. During the archaeological process, Smith said they salvaged any and everything they could. Plus, since this was an historical landmark, he had to do it right. That process along with the excavation took 18 months.

When the tax commission process was done, they were ready to go. But then — that darn 2020 happened.

“We were in year three at this point, and then COVID-19 hits. We were a bit lucky because we were considered essential. But it still affected our transports and deliveries. All of our materials were bottlenecked,” Smith said.

At that time, they were shooting for a December 2020/January 2021 opening.

Although he was eager to move forward, it was more important to Smith to do everything right throughout.

“Time no longer was an issue. It was more like, what can we get done and make progress one day at a time. It’s been frustrating but it’s been an amazing journey,” he said.

The space which the Smiths refer to as Downtown Cowtown at the Isis, is intended to be versatile enough to host a variety of entertainment. Already the venue has had an eclectic lineup of shows — including many that speak to queer audiences, such as Dixie Longate’s Sh*t Kicker show back in June and the Sex and the City one-woman show next week, as well as Grammy winner Bryan White and the opera trio Viva both in September.

“You name it, we can do it,” Smith declared. “We want to bring in all types of entertainment.

We can’t do elaborate musicals, but that wasn’t our plan. Greater Tuna is more our barometer for theater.”

And as it just so happens, the Isis will feature Tuna co-creator Jaston Williams in his one-man show Clear to Partly Crazy on Aug. 27-28.

“I think the biggest thing is just coming to the theater,” Smith said. “It’s an historic landmark; it’s a tourist spot. But there’s such a rich history here, and you don’t have to be a history buff.

“Our bar is open every day. Come hang out, grab a drink and see what’s going on. Come be a part of history.”

The Isis is located at 2401 N. Main St.in Fort Worth. For more information, visit downtowncowtown.com.

Select shows upcoming at The Isis

• Aug. 20-21: One-Woman Sex and theCity Parody

• Aug. 27-28: Jaston Williams’ Clear to Partly Crazy

• Sept. 24-25: Forever Young

• Oct. 2: Viva!

• Oct. 15: Take3

• Oct. 22: Cello Meets Hollywood with Rastrelli Cello Quartet

• Nov. 19-20: One-Man Star Wars Trilogy

• Nov. 27: A Twitty and Lynn Acoustic Christmas

• Dec. 17: Katie Kadan and Rose Short Concert Gala