Upcoming seasons on the west side of DFW

Broadway at the Bass by Performing Arts Fort Worth, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth, 817-212-4450, basshall.com.

The 2021-22 season includes the following six shows performed at Bass Hall with one add-on. Season tickets are available now online and by phone, but individual tickets are not yet open.

• Oct. 19-24: Come From Away

• Nov. 16-21: Cats

• Jan. 4-9: Dear Evan Hansen

• June 21-26: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

• July 12-17: Jesus Christ Superstar

• July 26-31: Mean Girls

• Rescheduled from its 2020 dates will be Hamilton Jan. 18-Feb. 6 as the season’s add-on show. Tickets will be honored from those 2020 purchases. Those who purchase season tickets will also be privy to early access ticket sales to the show.

Fort Worth Symphony, Bass Hall,

817-665-6000, fwsymphony.org.

Tickets and subscriptions are on sale now for the symphony’s upcoming season.

Symphonic Series

• Sept. 17-19: Pulling Back the Curtain: Sibelius, Dvorak and Brian Raphael Nabors

• Oct, 8-10: World Premiere: Victor Agudelo, Rimsky-Korsakov and Brahms

• Oct. 29-31: Halloween on Bald Mountain: Mussorgsky, Liszt and Stravinsky

• Dec. 3-5: Hadelich’s Mendelssohn: Debussy, Mendelssohn and Brahms

• Jan. 14-15: Robert Spano conducts Scheherazade

• March 11-13: Spirituals and Jazz: Dawson and Gershwin

• March 25-27: World Premiere: Veronika Agnes Fancsik, R. Strauss and Tchaikovsky’s Fifth

• April 8-10: Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody: Jennifer Higdon, Respighi and Rachmaninoff

• April 29-May 1: Beethoven’s Eroica and Talbot’s Ink Dark Moon

• May 13-15: Holst’s Planets: Bach, Tomasi and Holst

Pops Series

• Sept. 3-5: Warner Bros. presents Bugs Bunny at the Symphony 30th anniversary Edition

• Oct. 15-17: Legends: Paul Simon Songbook

• Nov. 26-28: Home for the Holidays

• Feb. 11-13: Back to the Future

• March 4-6: The Music of John Williams

• March 18-20: Kenny G

• May 6-8: Troupe Vertigo: Cirque Carnaval

Stage West Theatre, 821-823 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth, 817-784-9378, stagewest.org.

Season tickets are available now in four tiers on the website. Season memberships include perks such as Happy Half Hour, Season Soiree invitation, member recognition and more. For more information about each show, visit the theater’s site.

• Oct. 7-31: JQA

• Dec. 2-24: Scrooge in Rouge

• Jan. 27-Feb 20: Church and State

• Feb. 3-20: On the Exhale

• March 17-April 10: Witch

• June 9-July 3: Into the Breeches!

• Aug. 18-Sept. 11: Riverside Between and Crazy

Fort Worth Opera, Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth, 817-731-0726, fwopera.org.

The FWO will mark 75 years with its 2021/22 Diamond Season Celebration. The company also shifts from its festival model to year-round programming and will return to its home at Bass Hall, with additional performances throughout several Fort Worth venues. Ticket sales to be announced.

Fall performances

• Oct. 9: Entre Amigos, a celebratory Hispanic Heritage Month Concert at Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts at the Rose Marine Theater.

• Oct. 9-10: Frida Kahlo and the Bravest Girl in the World, composer Joe Illick and Pulitzer Prize-winning librettist Mark Campbell’s children’s opera with puppets at Botanical Research Institute of Texas.

• Oct. 16: Frida Kahlo and the Bravest Girl in the World at Reby Cary Youth Library.

• Nov. 6: The 75th Anniversary Fall Preview at Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co.- Whiskey Ranch.

• Nov. 20: Stone Soup, Illick and Campbell’s second children’s opera at Fort Worth Public Library Northwest Branch.

Winter performances

• December Holiday in the Garden at Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Date to be announced.

• Jan. 26-28: Noches de Ópera: Zorro at the Rose Marine Theater.

• Jan. 30: Zorro at Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium.

• Feb. 20: A Night of Black Excellence Past, Present, and Future at I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA.

Spring performances

• April 6: Diamond Anniversary Gala at City Club Fort Worth.

• April 22 and 24: Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

• May FWO Lesley Resident Artist Recital: Date and location to be announced.

Circle Theatre, 230 W. 4th St, Fort Worth, 817-877-3040, circletheatre.com.

The theater celebrates 40 years this season by throwing it back to its first-ever production of the Tennessee Williams classic The Glass Menageri. The company will only feature two shows, with a regional premiere opening the abridged season. Ticket sales to be announced.

• Sept. 2-25: The Last Wide Open

• Oct. 28-Nov. 20: Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie

Amphibian Stage, 120 S. Main St., Fort Worth, 817-923-3012, amphibianstage.com.

• Sept. 23-25: Comedy Series Mo Welch

Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, 817-332-2272, casamanana.org.

This iconic Fort Worth theater offers a Broadway, children’s and cabaret series. For its 21/22 season, the theater is allowing subscribers to build their own seasons with four shows that can be mixed and matched among the series. Visit the website for more information.

• Sept. 14-25: You Send Me — A Salute to the Life and Music of Sam Cooke in the Reid Cabaret Theatre

• Oct. 2-17: Grace for President

• Oct. 30-Nov. 7: Smokey Joe’s Café The Songs of Leiber and Stoller

• Nov. 20-Dec. 23: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

• Nov. 30-Dec. 18: Nashville Christmas in the Reid Cabaret Theatre

• Feb. 4-13: Matilda the Musical

• March 1-6: The Choir of Man

• March 18-23: Shrek the Musical

• April 23-May 8: Disney Descendants the Musical

• June 4-12: Disney’s Newsies the Broadway Musical

• July 23-31: Steel Magnolias

Hip Pocket Theatre, 1950 Silver Creek Road, Fort Worth, 817-246-9775, hippocket.org.

This season which began in June, is the theater’s 45th. The company prides itself on simplicity while providing an array of experimental theater. Visit the site to purchase tickets for the following.

• Aug. 20-Sept. 5: Walking on Wire (Stories from the Feet)

• Sept. 17-Oct. 3: The Slam Bang Story of Ichamore Twerpwhistle

• Oct. 10-24: Electra

Runway Theatre, 215 N. Dooley St., Grapevine, 817-488-4842, runwaytheatre.com.

• Through Aug. 29: Southern Comforts

Uptown Theater, 120 E. Main St., Grand Prairie, uptowntheatergp.com

• Sept. 2-5: Wait Until Dark

• Sept. 17-26: The Wiz

• Nov. 9: An Evening with the Stars starring the Edwards Twins