Allison Bailey & Talia Suskauer in the North American Tour of WICKED (C).

Photo by Joan Marcus

Upcoming seasons in Dallas County

The following listings are of companies and venues that have released season and show information by press time:

Uptown Players, 214-219-2718, uptownplayers.org. Performances are held at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Boulevard.

• Friday-Aug. 29: Fun Home

• Sept. 24-Oct. 3: A Very Sordid Wedding

• Dec. 10-12: Oy Vey in a Manger with the Kinsey Sicks

AT&T Performing Arts Center Broadway Series, attpac.org. All performances at the Winspear Opera House.

• Jan. 4-9: What the Constitution Means to Me

• April 26-May 1: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

• May 10-15: Waitress

• July 26-31: The Prom

Ballet North Texas. All performances at Moody Performance Hall

• Sept. 17-18: Night on the Trinity

• Dec. 2-4: The Nutcracker

• Feb. 25-26: Innovations

• May 6-7: Sleeping Beauty

Bruce Wood Dance, 214-298-9212, brucewooddance.org.

The company returned to the stage in June with UNITE, which featured two world premieres including Sombreristas by Omar Roman de Jesus and Joy Bollinger’s Blue. Its 12th season continues with three new shows.

• Oct. 9: Fall Arts Festival at Klyde Warren Park

• Nov. 19-20: Renew at Moody Performance Hall

• June 10-11: SPRING at Moody Performance Hall

The Dallas Opera, 214-443-1000, dallasopera.org. All performances at the Winspear Opera House.

• Feb. 18-26: Madame Butterfly

• March 4-12: Flight

• March 19-27: The Barber of Seville

• April 2-10: The Pearl Fishers

Dallas Symphony Orchestra, 214-849-4376, dallassymphony.org. All performances at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. Here are select listings from DSO’s season. For a complete list, visit the DSO website.

The Texas Instruments Classical Series

• Sept. 16-19: Copland and Brahms

• Sept. 23 and 26: Fabio Luisi conducts Aus Italien

• Oct. 14-17: Beethoven’s Emperor

• Oct. 28-30: Elgar Symphony No. 1

Pops Series

• Sept. 10-12: The Music of Selena

• Oct. 8-10: Chris Botti with the DSO

• Nov. 12-14: Patriotic Pops Veteran’s Day Celebration

DSO’s Movies-in-Concert

• Sept. 3-5: Coco Live in Concert

Dallas Winds

• Oct. 1: Dallas Winds: A Texas Tribute featuring Bob and Kelli Phillips

• Nov. 16: Dallas Winds: The Firebird with the Epoch Percussion Quartet

Dallas Symphony Presents concerts

• Oct. 7: Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

• Oct. 20: Erich Bergen’s Hollywood Songbook

• Oct. 22-24: Ben Folds with the DSO

• Oct. 31: Dia de los Muertos concert

Holidays at the Meyerson

• Dec. 3-12: Dallas Symphony Christmas Pops

• Dec. 4: DSO Family Christmas Pops

• Dec. 6: Christmas with Cantus

• Dec. 14: Big Brassy Christmas and Organ Extravaganza

• Dec. 21: A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas with the Count Basie Orchestra

• Dec. 22: Dallas Winds: Christmas at the Meyerson

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

Special events

• Aug. 27-29: DSO Wine and Food Festival

• Sept. 25: 2021 Gala Concert: An Evening with Anne-Sophie Mutter

• Nov. 7-10: Women in Classical Music Symposium

Dallas Theater Center, 214-522-8499, dallastheatercenter.org. All performances at the Wyly Theater unless otherwise noted.

Sept. 8-Oct. 16: Tiny Beautiful Things

Sept. 8-Oct. 17: Cake Ladies (in repertory with Tiny Beautiful Things)

Oct. 28-Nov. 21: The Supreme Leader at Kalita Humphreys Theater

Dallas Summer Musicals, 800-745-3000 (Ticketmaster), dallassummermusicals.org. All performances held at Music Hall at Fair Park.

• Through Sept. 5: Wicked

• Sept. 11: ’90s R&B Soulfest with Monica

• Oct. 29: Penn and Teller

• Nov. 6: Hasan Minhaj — The King’s Jester

• Nov. 15-Dec. 5: Hamilton

• Dec. 28-Jan. 9: Jersey Boys — The Story of Franki Valli and the Four Seasons

Echo Theatre, 214-546-8736, echotheatre.org.

• Sept. 17-Oct. 10: It’s My Party

The Elevator Project, attpac.org.

This initiative was created by the AT&T Performing Arts Center in 2014 to culture and promote smaller arts organizations that are emerging and/or feature marginalized arts. This gives them a performance platform in the district and includes a variety of performances including dance, music and theater and are selected through a competitive process and judged into the season schedule.

• Sept. 2-4: A Lily Among Thorns by Das Blumelein Project at the Winspear Opera House.

• Sept. 9-11: National Anthems by Verdigris Ensemble at the Winspear.

• Sept. 10-11: Kadacit — Once Upon a Time by Tejas Dance in Strauss Square.

• Sept. 16-18: Bridges: Sisters of Salem by Flexible Grey Theatre Co. at Sammons Park.

• Oct. 28-30: Clear Light of the Void by Amie Maciszewski and Sangeet Millennium at the Studio Theatre.

Kitchen Dog Theater, 214-935-1055, kitchendogtheater.org.

The theater has not announced its upcoming season as of press time but will host the following special event fundraiser online benefiting the Del Shores Foundation Writers Search and its theater partners including KDT:

• Aug. 22: Southern Baptist Sissies 20th anniversary benefit reunion with Leslie Jordan, Rosemary Alexander, Willam Belli and more. delshoresfoundation.org.

Shakespeare Dallas, 214-559-27789, shakespearedallas.org. Performances held at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater, 1500 Tenison Parkway.

• Sept. 8-Oct. 16: Romeo and Juliet

Texas Ballet Theater, 877-828-9200, texasballettheater.org. All Fort Worth performances are held at Bass Hall and Dallas performances are held in AT&T Performing Arts Center venues.

• Nov. 26-Dec 26: The Nutcracker in Dallas and Fort Worth

• Dec. 17: The Nutty Nutcracker in Fort Worth

Theatre Three, 2800 Routh St. Suite 168, 214-871-3300, theatre3dallas.com.

For this “59½ season,” the theater heads away from its home venue for four of its shows – and due to construction in the Quadrangle. A hint of that was seen at this summer’s The Music Man which was held in three different outdoor spots across Dallas.

• Oct. 5-31: Little Shop of Horrors at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre.

• Jan. 27-Feb. 20: Maytag Virgin (location TBD)

TITAS/Dance Unbound, 214-880-0202, titas.org.

• Sept. 17-18: MOMIX at the Winspear Opera House

• Oct. 22-23: Doug Varone and Dancers at Moody Performance Hall

• Nov. 12-13: Rubberband at Moody Performance Hall

Turtle Creek Chorale, 214-526-3214, turtlecreekchorale.com.

Stronger is TCC’s 41st season which began in April. The season will include the world premiere of Dreamland: Tulsa 1921 in its spring 2022 concert.

• Streaming: Leavin’ on a Jet Plane. Premiered April 16 and available for viewing on YouTube and Facebook.

• Aug. 29: TCC Small Ensemble Showcase: Songs of Strength and Survival

at Cathedral of Hope

• Oct. 9-10: Broadway’s Back, Baby at McFarlin Auditorium

• Dec. 17-19: Sure Stars Shining at Moody Performance Hall

• Date TBA: Let Us March On

• July 9: Let Us March On at Carnegie Hall

Undermain Theatre, 3200 Main St., 214-747-5515, undermain.org.

Undermain celebrates its 38th season two ways. The theater will offer live streaming options for all its upcoming shows simultaneously unless otherwise noted.

• Sept. 16-Oct. 2: Stronger than Arms (Streaming Oct. 3-17)

• Oct. 20-Nov. 7: St. Nicholas

• Nov. 13: In Concert: Ryan Berg and the Velvet Ears

The Women’s Chorus of Dallas, 214-520-7828, thewomenschorusofdallas.com.

The choral group’s next season will be Rise 2021-22 with concerts to be announced.

Select events presented by AT&T Performing Arts Center.

• Sept. 25-26: Viva Mexico! The Concert at the Winspear Opera House.

• Sept. 30: America 50th Anniversary Tour at Strauss Square.

• Oct. 20: Andrea Bocelli at American Airlines Center.

• Nov. 10: Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes at the Winspear.

• Dec. 20: Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony at the Winspear.

• Dec. 30: Mannheim Steamroller at the Winspear.