Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

Season announcements

Uptown Players announce its 2022-23 season

Uptown Players has dropped the deets on its 2022-2023 season. The season will feature a world premiere by the writing team of The Golden Girls, a few regional premieres, a co-production with Stage West and an all-new Broadway Our Way.

Here is the season overview from Uptown:

Dec. 2-18: Head Over Heels. Uptown Players will open its season with the regional premiere of the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Avenue Q. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s, including the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You.” Previously planned for the 2020 season, this production will now kick off the 2022-2023 season at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

March 2-12: Silver Foxes. This new comedy play centers on an ensemble of queer men who rescue their best friend from a homophobic assisted living facility. The three older men plus their buddy’s younger twink lover, navigate stray cats, online hook up sites and the real estate ravenous lesbian couple next door to become a fabulous de facto family in an iconic mid-century Palm Springs house. This world premiere is written by James Berg & Stan Zimmerman (Golden Girls) and will be presented on the Norma Young Arena Stage at Theatre Three.

April 20-23: Broadway our Way 2023. The Uptown Players divas return for another entertaining weekend of Broadway music with plenty of twists, laughs and surprises. The evening features many of your favorite actors from past Uptown Players seasons performing selections from Broadway shows, both past and present, all done with an Uptown Players twist! Our annual fundraiser Broadway Our Way will be written and directed by B. J. Cleveland, and will be presented at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

June 1-11: Cruel Intentions: The 90’s musical. Uptown Players continues its 2022-2023 season with this regional premiere. In an epic game of cat and mouse, two diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet, and vow to destroy anyone who gets in their way. Based on the cult classic film and featuring your favorite ’90s hits, this new jukebox musical is utterly intoxicating. This musical is a co-production with Stage West Theatre in Fort Worth and will have performances at the Swenson Theater at Stage West and the Kalita Humphreys Theater at Uptown Players.

July 28-Aug. 13: Chicken & Biscuits. Uptown Players closes its 21st season with this regional premiere of Chicken & Biscuits. Written by Douglas Lyons, the play follows rivaling sisters, Baneatta and Beverly, as they try to bury their father without killing each other. This proves difficult, when Beverly shows up to the chapel with all her “blessings” on display. Baneatta’s husband tries to mediate the family drama while preparing Bernard’s eulogy. Baneatta’s son intentionally brings his neurotic white Jewish boyfriend along, knowing Baneatta disapproves. All while Beverly’s nosy daughter keeps asking questions no one wants to answer. But when a family secret reveals itself at the altar, the two sisters are faced with a truth that could either heal, or break them.

Eisemann Center Presents 2022-23 season announced

Although the Eisemann Center and the City of Richardson announced the 2022-2023 season of Eisemann Center Presents at a City Council meeting in May 2. The city released the details this week of what to expect. Among the new season includes Jeffrey Siegel’s Keyboard Conversations concerts, the return of the Paul Taylor Dance Company and The Brit Pack. Single tickets and subscriptions for all shows are on sale now.

From the press release:

Jeffrey Siegel’s Keyboard Conversationsare piano concerts with broad, popular appeal and lively commentary, making the music more accessible and meaningful for all. Each piece is performed in its entirety and there is a question and answer session following each concert. Piano and music teachers may request one complimentary ticket for each ticket purchased (single or subscription) to bring a student to experience a concert. Jeffrey Siegel’s Keyboard Conversations concerts for 2022-2023 are:

Oct. 17: American Pianistic Treasures.

Dec. 12: Immortal Impromptus.

Feb. 20: Musical Valentines.

April 17: Mozart and Friends.

Other upcoming shows and performances:

Oct. 8: Paul Taylor Dance Company. Returning to the Eisemann Center for a 10th appearance, the Paul Taylor Dance Company is a national treasure and one of the world’s most sought-after dance troupes. Mr. Taylor has become an American cultural icon and one of history’s most celebrated artists. His dancers travel the globe, bringing his ever-burgeoning repertoire to theaters and venues of every size and description. A Master Class will be held on Fri, Oct. 7 at the Tuzer Dance School in Richardson.

Oct. 29: Paddington Gets in a Jam. Watch Paddington, the famous, accident prone bear, as he takes to the stage in this fun-filled comedy. Paddington is making his favorite marmalade jam with the help of the Brown’s housekeeper Mrs. Bird, but they run out of sugar, so Paddington heads next door to borrow some from Mr. Curry. The usually grumpy Mr. Curry is even more short tempered than ever as he prepares for a visit from his great aunt who is a stickler for tidiness. Paddington, feeling sorry for Mr. Curry, volunteers to help him with his chores. Unfortunately for Paddington his good intentions end up leading to chaos, as one by one each of his jobs starts to have an unexpected outcome! Will Paddington be able to fix everything before Mr. Curry and his great aunt arrive home?

Dec. 14-17: Christmas with C.S. Lewis. British Actor David Payne (subject to change) stars in this one-man show which tells the story of how Christmas came to mean so much to this former atheist. The evening is filled with Lewis’s trademark humor and insight.

Jan. 20: The Music of Sam Cooke – A Change is Gonna Come. This is a fantastic new show depicting the life and music of one of America’s most iconic and talented performers, the legendary Sam Cooke. A rip- roaring soulful performance brought to you alongside a live big band. Sam Cooke pioneered soul by melding elements of R&B, Gospel and Pop into a sound that was new and still coalescing at the time. His pioneering contributions to soul music led to the rise of Aretha Franklin, Al Green, Curtis Mayfield, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and popularized the likes of Otis Redding and James Brown. Starring Bradd Marquis.

March 11: The Brit Pack Returns. The Brit Pack is a supergroup of sorts formed in 2011 by British session musicians, featuring the amazing talents of Matt Nakoa (vocals, guitar, keys), Mark Johnson (guitar, vocals), Bryan Percivall (bass), and Will Haywood Smith (drums). The accomplished band members of The Brit Pack have performed with artists such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Britney Spears, Chet Faker, Tom Rush and Mark Hudson among many others. The Brit Pack takes their audience on a journey through a dynamic blend of British classics known and loved by all, including The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, Elton John, The Who, Oasis, Radiohead, The Police, Amy Winehouse and many more.

March 19: Celtic Angels Ireland. Direct from Dublin for a second appearance at the Eisemann Center. Fans of Irish music, dance and culture can expect a joyous celebration of everything Irish with Celtic Angels Ireland joined by Celtic Knight Dancers and The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin. The audience can expect sweet and stirring songs of Ireland, rigorously precise dances, and traditional musicianship as these artists carry you to Ireland on wings of music.

Second Thought’s Pass Over opening delayed

Originally slated to open this past Wednesday, Second Thought announced that, due to COVID, its opening of Pass Over will be pushed to July 20. From the theater:

It came to our attention recently that direct exposure to a COVID-positive individual has affected one of our artists in Pass Over. So, in an abundance of caution and in accordance with STT and Equity protocols, we have suspended in-person rehearsals to prevent any potential spread of the disease, which has delayed the production process.

As our priority is to the safety and creative freedom of our artists and collaborators, we have decided to delay the opening of Pass Over, pushing the show’s run to July 20th-30th.

Read the entire statement here.

The show will open July 20 in preview at 7:30 p.m. in Bryant Hall at the Kalita Humphreys.

All tickets sold for shows outside the new run dates will be honored at the holders’ convenience.

Moody Fund for the Arts donates a record $450K to small Dallas arts organizations

Last Friday, the Moody Fund for the Arts (MFA) announced its record $450,000 in grants to 52 small arts organizations in Dallas for its fifth year of grantmaking. The grants ranged from $4,750 to $12,000 and were doled out to support small, emerging and ethnic arts organizations across all forms including theatre, music, dance, visual arts, film and multimedia. Many of these programs provide access to the arts in historically under-served communities in Dallas.

Since its first awards in 2018, MFA has awarded a total of $1,530,000 through 238 unique grants to 79 organizations.

“We set out to create a unique endowment that would support the growing, diverse and vibrant small arts community in Dallas,” said Francie Moody-Dahlberg, executive director and chairman of the Galveston-based Moody Foundation said in a press release. The foundation funded the endowment for the $10M Moody Fund for the Arts. “We wanted to help these organizations realize their creative vision with projects and programs across our city. After five years, we are beyond pleased by the results, and excited at what’s ahead.”

The grants are classified among five categories: General Program and Operating Cost Support (31); New Works, Commissions, and Unique Presentations (11); Capacity Building (4); Community Focus Performances/Artist-in-Residency Programs (5), Cultural Equity, New Initiatives (1).

Six of the groups were awarded its first MFA grants.

In 2020 and 2021, MFA responded to the pandemic devastation suffered by arts organizations by significantly increasing the total grant amounts and accelerating the review process to get funds to the organizations quickly.

“The Moody Fund for the Arts provided a lifeline to so many of our arts organizations during avery challenging time,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said in the release. “We are so grateful for the generosity and vision of the Moody Foundation for creating something that will continue providing critical support for the smallest organizations in our arts community for decades to come.”

Among this year’s recipients are Bruce Wood Dance, Echo Theatre, Kitchen Dog Theatre, New Texas Symphony Orchestra, Theatre Three, Uptown Players and The Women’s Chorus of Dallas. Click here to see a full list of Dallas arts organization recipients.

Audition Board

Roverwerks: Stone Cold Murder

2-4 p.m. July 30 and 6-8 p.m. July 31.

Appointments are required by clicking here as well as script availability. Auditions will be at Reclamation Church,901 Cross Bend Road in Plano.

Show synopsis: Newlyweds Robert and Olivia Chappell have bought a small hotel in the English Lake District, and at the end of their first season they settle down with a drink in front of a warm fire, but their evening is interrupted by the arrival of a rugged hiker seeking shelter from the snowstorm outside.

Roles available: Olivia (20s-30s) – a woman hiding from her past, married to Robert; Robert (20s-30s) – a seemingly loving husband, married to Olivia; Ramsay (30s-40s) – a hiker who has lost his way in a blizzard; Sam (20s-40s) – a mysterious stranger from Olivia’s past. All characters speak with middle-class British accents.

Other information: Bring resume and headshot. Be familiar with the play and script. Actors and technicians will receive stipends. Rehearsals will be in Plano beginning on or around September 6. All conflicts must be noted at time of audition.

Art Centre Theatre: Cabaret and Evil Dead the Musical

Cabaret audition: July 16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Evil Dead audition: July 16 and 23, 3-7 p.m.

ACT is looking for performers of all experience levels for its 2022 productions.

For virtual submissions or more info, email the directors: Evil Dead, tbstheboshow@gmail.com; Cabaret, capys@aol.com.

Auditions held at 1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano.

Actors should prepare a one-minute monologue and a song in the style of the show.

Volunteer opportunities

Hip Pocket Theatre in Fort Worth is looking for a few volunteers handy with a saw. The theater posted the need for assistance with carpentry work around the theater this Saturday. For those interested and need more information, click here.

ICYMI

Review: Love is a battlefield in Theatre Three’s Virginia Woolf

Jesus Christ Superstar actor dials up the queer in short time

New this week:

PNC Patio Sessions: Trent Walker, 5:30 p.m. today in Sammons Park

The Elevator Project: Rhythm and Rhapsody by Verb Kulture, today-Saturday in Hamon Hall.

Art Centre Theatre: I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, Friday-July 24.

North Texas Performing Arts: Spongebob the Musical, Friday-July 24.

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas: Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Friday-July 25 in the Dupree Theater at Irving Arts Center.

Stolen Shakespeare Guild: Hello Dolly, Friday-July 31.

Theatre Arlington: Black Comedy, Friday-July 31.

Theatre Coppell: Little Shop of Horrors, Friday-July 31.

Uptown Players: Kinky Boots, Friday-July 31 at the Kalita Humphreys Theatre.

Bishop Arts Theatre Center: 2022 First Move Playwrights Festival – The Secret Keepers, 3 p.m. Saturday.

Bishop Arts Theatre Center: 2022 First Move Playwrights Festival – El Amor in the Time of Corona, 3 p.m. Sunday.

Second Thought Theatre: Pass Over, July 20-30 in Bryant Hall at the Kalita Humphreys Theatre.

On stage now:

Allen Contemporary Theatre: It’s Only a Play, through Sunday.

Broadway at the Bass: Jesus Christ Superstar, through Sunday.

Company of Rowlett Performers: Matilda the Musical, through Sunday at the Plaza Theatre.

Cry Havoc: Women of Troy, through Sunday at South Side on Lamar.

Theatre Three: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, through Sunday.

Shakespeare Dallas: The Tempest, in repertory through July 22 at Samuell-Grand Park.

Circle Theatre: Young Frankenstein, through July 23.

Grapevine Shakespeare in the Park: Much Ado About Nothing by OhLook Performing Arts, Friday-July 23 at Heritage Park Botanical Gardens.

Hip Pocket Theatre: The Diaries of Adam and Eve, Friday-July 24.

Richardson Theater Center: Plaza Suite, Friday-July 24.

Shakespeare Dallas: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, in repertory through July 23 at Samuell-Grand Park.

Theatre Denton: The Music Man, Friday-July 24 at the Campus Theatre.

Eisemann Center: The Secret Comedy of Women – Girls Only, through July 31.

Fine Arts Chamber Players: Basically Beethoven Festival presents Music in Wartime, 2:30 p.m. Sundays through July 31 at Moody Performance Hall.

– Rich Lopez