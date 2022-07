No matter where one turns in the culture today, the issues of homosexuality and gender identity are being hotly debated. Many LGBTQ+ people face religious trauma and are turned away in a place that was supposed to be a bastion of grace. It begs the question, can one be both Gay and Christian? Reverend Dr. Neil G Thomas, pastor of the 4500 member congregation of Cathedral of Hope, talks with Brian and Colman about unpacking what the Bible really says.