Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

Broadway Dallas and Live Nation announce multi-year partnership

Broadway Dallas and Live Nation announced on Momday a multi-year partnership to bring a wide-ranging, diverse programming line-up to the 3,400 seat Music Hall at Fair Park.

Perhaps known best for its Broadway series, the Music Hall has hosted a number of types of events ranging that have included concerts, comedy and notable speakers. On its stage, the venue has hosted Dr. Martin Luther King, Liza Minnelli, Jerry Seinfeld, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick and Liberace.

“We are privileged to have the nearly 100-year-old Music Hall in our care,” Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas said in a press release. “While Broadway performances take up a significant portion of our calendar, there are dozens of weeks each year where the venue sits empty. This new partnership with Live Nation will help ensure that the Music Hall is occupied as much as possible with diverse, world-class artists and that the legacy of this marvelous venue continues to grow.”

Already announced Live Nation shows at the Music Hall include

Aug. 25: K-POP group LOONA

Aug. 27: Il Divo

Aug. 28: The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Sept. 4: The O’Jays + The Commodores

Nov. 19: A Magical Cirque Christmas

Dec. 9: zoe

Dec. 10: Alton Brown.

“Our experience with shows at the Music Hall has been great,” Live Nation’s Dallas Market President Anthony Nicolaidis mentioned. “We love the historic atmosphere of the venue and being part of the resurgence of the entire Fair Park district. And the capacity offers a great option for artists to play. We look forward to formalizing our relationship.”

Recent Live Nation shows at the Music Hall were two sell-outs of comedian Hasan Minhaj, and German techno-pop band Kraftwerk.

The collab between the two is expected to have a strong economic impact for the surrounding community.

“The additional activity in the Music Hall results in more employment days for part-time event staff including ushers, ticket takers, security, concessions staff, parking personnel and our backstage productions crew,” Novice stated. “And I know that the restaurants in the growing Exposition Park area directly across the street from us, and in Deep Ellum will benefit as well.”

The Music Hall joins a roster of venues Live Nation partners with including The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Dos Equis Pavilion (also at Fair Park), House of Blues Dallas and The Echo Lounge & Music Hall.

Danielle Georgiou steps down as Undermain’s Associate Artistic Director

In a press release this Tuesday, local choreographer and artistic director Danielle Georgiou announced she will be stepping down from the associate position she has held at the Undermain Theatre for the past three years, effective Aug. 1, in order to pursue other opportunities.

Undermain producing artistic director Bruce Dubose wrote the following:

In her role as Associate Artistic Director working along with me and the Undermain staff, she has helped the Undermain through the difficult challenges posed for the performing arts by the Covid-19 pandemic.

She has also helped Undermain further develop its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion principles and culture, contributed to our artistic vision and mission through contributions in programming, initiated our Undermain Workshop and Education series and helped develop new ways to mentor aspiring theater artists.

Along with her own company, The Danielle Georgiou Dance Group (DGDG), she brought two excellent productions to the Undermain streaming series, The Savage Seconds and Things Missing/Missed, which she directed.

In the fall of 2021 she devised and directed Stronger Arms, a coproduction between DGDG and Undermain, live on the Undermain stage, which ushered in Undermain’s return to live performance.

Prior to her term as Associate Artistic Director, Dr. Georgiou served as choreographer on many productions such as: so go the ghosts of méxico, part 2, Three Sisters and many others. She also made her Undermain debut as a performer in How is it That We Live or Shakey Jake + Alice and co-directed so go the ghosts of méxico, part 3 with Katherine Owens.

She will serve as choreographer this fall for the Undermain production of Lonesome Blues, reprising her role as choreographer from the premiere at the York Theatre directed by Katherine Owens.

At Undermain, we’re appreciative of Dr. Georgiou’s contributions to our company and look forward to her continuing work with her own company, DGDG, as well as her influence and presence in the performing arts in North Texas and beyond as a director, choreographer, educator and dynamic creator of theater.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra to host second annual Wine & Food Festival

The DSO announced its second festival today which will be held at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, Aug. 25-27. The event will feature wines from around the world, champagnes, craft brews, locally distilled spirits alond with small plates and flavors by celebrated Dallas chefs and restaurants. Guests for all events must be 21 years or older to attend.

Here’s the breakdown from DSO:

Aug. 25: Summer Wine Down Dinner, 7 p.m.

Featured chefs include Eric Dreyer from Monarch, Joel Orsini from Profound Farm, Tiffany Derry from Roots Southern Table and Andy Pham from Le Reve

The panoramic Downtown views of Opus Restaurant in the Meyerson are the setting for this elegant wine dinner that celebrates the artistry of local flavor. Begin with a Champagne Toast followed by a 4-course meal with thoughtfully inspired wine pairings. This one-night-only event features some of the most exciting local celebrity chefs at the forefront of Dallas’s nationally recognized culinary scene. Tickets: $240.

Aug. 26: Whiskey seminar, 6 p.m.

A truly unique and one-of-a-kind experience on stage at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for anyone interested in great bourbon and cocktails. Whether you are a bourbon aficionado or just beginning to explore different bourbons and cocktails, this is an opportunity to learn from those who live it every day at the distillery and behind the bar. This is a two-part seminar that will start with bourbon education and creative ways to introduce your palate to what makes a good bourbon and where bourbon gets its flavor and end with how to make your favorite classic cocktails at home. Tickets: $75.

Aug. 26: BBQ, Bourbon & Beer, 7 p.m.

What better way to celebrate the end of summer than a Friday evening filled with BBQ, Bourbon & Beer! This event will bring together tastings from some of your favorite bbq, craft beer and bourbons all set to the beat of local favorite Justin Pickard & the Thunderbird Winos. Tickets: $95.

Aug. 27: Riedel Wine seminar, 11 a.m.

Wine enthusiasts of all levels will enjoy this seminar and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take to the Meyerson stage, where you’ll taste your way through four different wines and discover how glassware enhances grape varietals on the palate. This hour-long seminar, provided by the professionals from the famed Riedel Glassware is a unique experience you won’t want to miss. Tickets: $150

Aug. 27: Symphony of Flavors Grand Tasting, noon-3 p.m.

The magnificent Meyerson with its vaulted glass atrium and 360-degree views of the Arts District and Downtown offers a dramatic backdrop for the DSO’s Grand Tasting. Featuring bold and delicate flavors, enjoy wine varietals from around the world along with foods from some of the finest chefs and restaurants right here in Dallas. Stroll through one of the world’s finest concert halls and enjoy samples offered to you by the behind-the-scenes artisans that create the culinary experiences you love at some of Dallas’ favorite restaurants featuring performances by Dallas Symphony musicians. Tickets: $125

Aug. 27: Chocolate seminar, 3 p.m.

Discover why chocolate and wine are a match made in heaven! What better way to do so than with the unique experience of being on the stage of the Meyerson Symphony Center. Amuse in a selection of locally-crafted artisanal chocolates and pairing of wines. As we dive into what makes the combination of chocolate and wine so irresistible. We’ll discuss why some pairings work better than others and also introduce your palate to different combinations! Tickets: $75

Passes are also available for those interested in attending more than one event. The Festival Pass ($250) includes tickets to the BBQ, Bourbon & Beer Event, Grand Tasting, and Champagne Tasting Access. The Weekender Pass ($700) includes the Summer Wine Down Dinner, Whiskey Seminar, BBQ, Bourbon & Beer Event, Riedel Wine Seminar, Champagne Tasting Access, Grand Tasting, Chocolate Seminar, and VIP Lanyard.

Ticket sales open for Ain’t Too Proud

Broadway Dallas announced Wednesday that single tickets for Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations go on sale Friday online at BroadwayDallas.org and by phone at 800-982-2787.

Ain’t Too Proud will play the Music Hall at Fair Park Sept. 6-18, 2022 as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series.

The show follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and harmonies, they climbed the charts with 42 Top 10 hits with 14 number ones and were voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017. The story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of hits such as “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and more.

Orders for groups of 10 or more can also be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing groups@broadwaydallas.org.

Dallas Museum of Art announces 2022–2023 Board of Trustees

The DMA announced this week that in a recent election,the DMA Board of Trustees, the 2022–2023 Board of Trustees were approved with four new Officers and 12 elected Trustees representing diverse backgrounds, international leadership expertise and distinction in business, technology, building design and creative industries.

The Officers Nominating Committee announced that former VP Gowri Natarajan Sharma was unanimously elected President of the Board of Trustees. Trustees Jeffrey S. Ellerman, Sheryl Adkins-Green and Venu Menon were elected Chairman of the Board, Vice President and Secretary, respectively. Jun Il Kwun will continue his tenure as Treasurer in his second year as a Board officer.

Sharma is the first person of color to be elected President of the DMA’s Board of Trustees. She joined the DMA Board of Trustees in 2017 and previously served on the Executive Committee as Vice President. She is a member of the DMA Acquisition Fund created by the Dallas Art Fair. Sharma was a founding board member of UNICEF North Texas and Central Plains Region. She currently sits on the Advisory Board of talkStem. Sharma holds a Master’s in Architecture and serves as an architectural advisor for her family’s business interests.

“At its heart, the DMA is a collage of different cultures, ideas and perspectives,” Sharma said in the announcement. “The Board of Trustees recognizes their critical role in the stewardship and leadership of the Museum and is committed to working with and amplifying community voices to connect with the diverse area the Museum serves. We are proud to have a Board that reflects the values of our region and look forward to welcoming visitors to discover their own inspiration within the walls of the DMA.”

Additionally, the 2022–2023 elected officers, according to the announcement, are the most diverse in the Museum’s history. A full list can be found here.

REVIEW: The Prom is a queer celebration of joy

If a Pride parade were given the music and lyrics treatment, it might look like The Prom. The musical opened Tuesday at the Winspear with a limited run through Sunday. With its glittery charm and off-the-chart queerness, The Prom delighted to no end on its opening night.

The show itself is certainly a grand spectacle. In many ways, it’s akin to a summer blockbuster movie. It may not have been the deepest story, but it was certainly one of the flashiest and exciting shows in the current landscape. While all of that works in its favor, it was still a satisfying and touching show.

Led by Kaden Kearney as Emma, the story centers on the high school’s out lesbian who wants to take her closeted girlfriend Alyssa (Kaylyn West) to the prom. Once that word gets out, the PTA works to curb that led by Alyssa’s mother and closed-minded PTA president Mrs. Greene (Ashanti J’Aria) and opposed by high principal Mr. Hawkins (Sinclair Mitchell). Meanwhile. four washed up Broadway actors looking for some credibility take up the prom as a cause and head to Edgetown, Indiana for some good press.

Although carried by Kearney’s Emma, the show’s standouts were its Broadway veterans Dee Dee Allen (Lexie Plath), Barry Glickman (Patrick Wetzel), Angie (Emily Borromeo) and Trent Oliver (Bud Webber). As four characters in search of credibility, they were all highlight of The Prom. Balan delivered the perfect Broadway diva queen ‘tude to the stage while Borromeo and Webber exuded talent in dance and song for their never-quite-made-it-on-Broadway characters. But Wetze’s queened out Barry was perhaps the most inspired and hilarious performance in a sea of strong performers. He was never short on big energy, fabulous posturing and sassy leading man theater queen and thank the gay gods for that.

Kearney didn’t need to be showy but they definitely didn’t shy away from belting out numbers and stepping up into some fantastic choreography by Casey Nicholaw. West delivered teen angst and discomfort with ease but was often a cold character. J’Aria was clearly the show’s Karen and served it up almost too convincingly that any softer, thoughtful side was lost.

But these didn’t detract from the pure glee that was The Prom that was also so unapologetically queer-forward. The uplifting tale of two girls in love wasn’t perfect, but it told a story that so many can relate to in a way that was less about pain and more about joy and triumph.

NTPA announces fundraiser and gala

North Texas Performing Arts has opened ticket sales for its NTPA Stardust Awards which will be held Oct. 15 at Southfork Ranch. The celebration will feature a full-course meal, silent and live auctions, entertainment featuring musical selections performed by its Repertory Theatre professionals and a special number by Collegiate Pursuits from the upcoming musical Something Rotten. The night culminates with live music by the Emerald City’s Party Machine Band.

The cocktail-attire affair will recognize performing arts educators, artists, volunteers, businesses, nonprofit organizations and their leadership across the North Texas community.

Individual tickets, tables, and sponsorships are available now for purchase here.

Season announcements

Voices of Change announces 48th season

Without much fanfare, the chamber music ensemble announced its new season of performances for 2022/23 with all shows in Caruth Auditorium at SMU Meadow School for the Arts. Voices of Change performs, celebrates and encourages new chamber music in North Texas. Tickets and programs will only be made available electronically and can be purchased here.

Sept. 19: Catfish & Counterpoint.

Mark Applebaum: Catfish (1997) for percussion trio

Zoltan Kodaly: Duo for Violin & Cello Op. 7 (1914)

Kirsten Broberg: As if Snow (2009) from “Natura” for harp, piano & vibraphone

Florence Price: 5 Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951) for string quartet.

Nov. 13: Escapades.

Alberto Ginastera: Duo for Flute & Oboe (1945)

Laura Kaminsky: Piano Quintet (2018)

R2DUO Plays:

Matthew Orlovich: Crazy Logic (2006)

Arturo Danzon: Puerto Calvario (2017)

John Williams: Escapades (2002) from “Catch Me If You Can.”

Feb. 26: Dawning of the New Day

Joaquin Rodrigo: 4 Estampas Andaluzas (1946-52) for piano

Jacob Bancks: Five Pieces for Violin & Piano (2014)

Malcolm Arnold: Divertimento for Wind Trio Op. 37 (1952) flute, clarinet & oboe

KITHARA GUITAR DUO Plays Works by Olga Amelkina-Vera

Ka Ao, Ka Ao, Ka Awatea “Dawning of the New Day” (2020)

Etoiles par Grand Vent (2019) for guitar & piano.

April 23: Confessions from a Dream

Nikos Skalkottas: Duo for Violin & Viola (1938)

Quinn Mason: Confessions from a Dream (2016) for mezzo & piano

Eric Ewazen: Trio in E♭ (1992) for trumpet, violin, piano

Arlene Sierra: Of Risk & Memory (1997) for 2 pianos, four hands.

ICYMI

REVIEW: WaterTower’s A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Actor strives to bring his own queer Black excellence to Disney’s Frozen

Nonbinary lead takes audiences out to Prom

Opening this week:

PNC Patio Sessions: Serenata Strings, 5:30 p.m. today in Sammons Park

The Hopeful Theater Project: The Drowsy Chaperone, Friday-Aug. 7 at Mainstage222.

Art Centre Theatre: You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, Friday-Aug. 14.

Theatre Frisco: Something Rotten, Friday-Aug. 14, pictured.

Avant Chamber Ballet: Dancer’s Choice, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Sammons Center for the Arts.

Junior Players: As You Like It, Tuesday-Aug. 7 at Samuell-Grand Park.

CANCELED: The Elevator Project: Enter Several Strange Shapes, Bringing in a Banquet by Justin Locklear, Aug. 4-13 in the Wyly Theatre.

Rover Dramawerks: The Underpants, Aug. 4-20 at the Cox Playhouse.

Onstage now:

ATTPAC Broadway at the Center: The Prom, through Sunday at the Winspear.

Meat Market Productions: they saw tomorrow, through Saturday at Urban Arts Center.

Second Thought Theatre: Pass Over, through Saturday in Bryant Hall at the Kalita Humphreys Theatre.

Broadway at the Bass: Mean Girls, through Sunday.

Casa Manana: Steel Magnolias, through Sunday.

Cry Havoc: The Art of Broken Things, through Sunday at Hamon Hall.

Eisemann Center: The Secret Comedy of Women – Girls Only, through Sunday.

Fine Arts Chamber Players: Basically Beethoven Festival presents Music in Wartime, 2:30 p.m. through Sunday at Moody Performance Hall.

Repertory Company Theatre: Annie, through Sunday.

Stolen Shakespeare Guild: Hello Dolly, through Sunday.

Theatre Arlington: Black Comedy, through Sunday.

Theatre Coppell: Little Shop of Horrors, through Sunday.

Uptown Players: Kinky Boots, through Sunday at the Kalita Humphreys Theatre, pictured.

WaterTower Theatre: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, through Sunday.

The Firehouse Theatre: Spongebob the Musical, through Aug. 6.

Broadway Dallas: Disney’s Frozen, through Aug. 7 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

–Rich Lopez