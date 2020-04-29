As people debate the wisdom, process and practicality of reopening restaurants as 25 percent capacity with social distancing protocols in place, several area restaurants have announced their intention to reopen on Friday, the first day after the expiration of Gov. Abbott’s lockdown. (Dallas rules still require closures, but the statewide order overrules them.) Among those reopening at most local locations:
Cedar Springs Tap House
El Fenix
Taqueria La Ventana
Snuffer’s
Meso Maya (Mother’s Day brunch, pictured)
Village Burger Bar
Jalisco Norte
— Arnold Wayne Jones