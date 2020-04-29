We saw the first version of Todrick Hall’s quarantine dance anthem, “Mask, Gloves, Soap, Scrubs,” during the World of Wonder/Stonewall Gives Back Initiative benefit concert last week, Now you can see the “official video,” which includes a ton of special celebrity spotlight appearances, such as another North Texas star, Alyssa Edwards.

You can also listen to the full Quarantine Queen album.

— Tammye Nash