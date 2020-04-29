Abounding Prosperity Inc., is hosting a Town Hall webinar on “Telling My COVID-19 Experience” on Friday, May 1, from 4-5 p.m.

Panelists will be HOPE Health and Wellness Center Executive Director Tamara Stephney, drag star Kennedy Davenport and LGBTQ activist and entrepreneur Pastor Will Horn, all of whom will be sharing their experiences dealing with COVID-19.

Stephney and her entire household tested positive for COVID-19, and she will talk about the impact on her family. Davenport tested positive during the early stages of the epidemic in the U.S., and will provide insight on how things were early on. And Horn, who tested positive and spent time in a hospital, will discuss the hospital stay experience and the discharge experience.

Ahmad Goree and Naomi Green will moderate.

If you have questions for the panel, email them to Green at ngreen@aboundingprosperity.org.

To join the webinar, use this link at 4 p.m. on Friday.