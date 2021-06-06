Six Dallas City Council races were decided today in runoff elections. Oak Lawn has two new councilmen.

In the race to replace term-limited Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano, Jesse Moreno appears headed to defeat Sana Syed for the District 2 seat that covers half of Oak Lawn.

District 14 incumbent David Blewett was forced into a runoff against Paul Ridley. Ridley appears to have won with more than 60 percent of the vote and will represent the northern half of Oak Lawn.

In the other four races:

District 4: Carolyn King Arnold beat Maxie Johnson with 57 percent of the vote and retains her seat.

District 7: Incumbent Adam Bazaldua faced Kevin Felder, who had served one term previously. Earlier this week, the Mayor’s LGBT Task Force awarded Bazaldua its Ally Award. Bazaldua will return to the council after receiving 62 percent of the vote.

District 11: In the race to replace term limited Lee Kleinman, Jaynie Schultz faced Barry Wernick. Schultz joins the council after receiving 54 percent of the vote.

District 13: Leland Burk faced Gay Donnell Willis in the race to replace Jennifer Gates who was term limited. That race turned nasty when Burk claimed Willis owed back taxes. Willis claimed the money is owed by her ex-husband. In the closest runoff, Willis appears to have pulled out a win with more than 53 percent of the vote.

— David Taffet