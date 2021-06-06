Jalen McKee-Rodriguez has won his bid for the District 2 seat on the San Antonio City Council, making him the first openly gay Black man elected to public office in Texas, according to LGBTQ Victory Fund, which endorsed McKee-Rodriguez in the race. He is also the youngest person ever elected to represent District 2, and one of the first openly gay men elected to the San Antonio City Council.

McKee-Rodriguez, 26, is a high school math teacher who used to work for the District 2 incumbent, Jada Andrews-Sullivan. According to a press release from the Victory Fund, Andrews-Sullivan fired McKee-Rodriguez “after Jalen exposed homophobic practices in the office. And just last week, his team discovered pastors telling constituents it would be a sin to vote for him. But he kept focused and pulled off a victory.”

District 2 is located is in the east and northeast parts of San Antonio.

— Tammye Nash