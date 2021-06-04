Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man whose body was found Monday afternoon, May 24, at the Exxon Gas Station the southwest corner of the intersection of Lemmon Avenue and Wycliff Avenue.

The man was found unconscious at the gas station at about 3:38 p.m. He was transported to the hospital and where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim, who did not have any identification on his person, is described a Middle eastern of Hispanic male in his mid-50s, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 141 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dallas Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, by phone at 214-671-3650, or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 091033-2021.

— Tammye Nash