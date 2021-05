Log Cabin Republicans of Dallas hold their May meeting Thursday, May 20, from 6-8:30 p.m., with Dallas County Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello as guest speaker.

Happy hour begins at 6 p.m., and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. A fajita meal served during the presentation is $23 per person. For information visit LCRDallas.org.

— Tammye Nash