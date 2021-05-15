Human remains found Thursday afternoon, May 13, near Paul Quinn College have been identified as the body James Alan White, a gay man who has been missing since last October. Dallas police said Friday, May 14, that no cause of death has been determined yet and that the investigation into his death remains ongoing.

According to the Dallas Police Department blog, DPD Beat, a survey crew working for the college found the remains shortly after noon Thursday in a wooded area northwest of the Paul Quinn campus and called 9-11. The Dallas County Medical Examiner positively identified the remains as those of White on Friday.

White was last seen leaving the L.A. Fitness gym at CityPlace around 6 a.m.. on Thursday, Oct. 22. Surveillance video from a gas station on Inwood Road at Maple Avenue showed him shortly after leaving the gym, filling the tank of the Porsche SUV he was driving before pulling out of the parking lot and driving off down Inwood in the direction of his home.

White never showed up for a zoom meeting he had scheduled that morning, and his husband reported him missing that afternoon. Police found the Porsche Macan SUV a week later, on Oct. 29, in south Dallas.

Police ask that anyone with information related to White’s death contact Detective Eric Barnes at 214-283-4818 or by email at eric.barnes@dallascityhall.com, referencing case 188623-2020.A private fund is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case, and Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading the to arrest and indictment of a suspect in the case.

— Tammye Nash