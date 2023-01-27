QMN is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Dallas-based dream pop group Lorelei K releases new single “Lying Love”

The band’s newest single is a lush track of dreamy beats and vocals. The song was written by frontwoman Dahlia Knowles and produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Michael Briggs at Civil Audio in Denton. Along with Knowles on keys and vocals, the players include Mills Chaiken on guitar, Rex Davis on bass, Dean Adams drums and Briggs with backing vocals and synth.

The track is from the forthcoming album Gucci Doom.

Coinciding with the release of “Lying Love” will be the band’s performance Friday night at Dan’s Silverleaf in Denton. Joining Lorelei K on the bill are Sunbuzzed and ASF.

Listen to “Lying Love” below:

Queer rock band Måneskin releases third album

Soon after its last “Gossip” single release came this energetic album which debuted at No. 1 on iTunes charts in more than 20 countries. To celebrate the album’s release , the band threw “the wedding of the year” in Rome where Måneskin’s personal and musical relationship was born. All four members, Damiano David, Victoria de Angelis, Thomas Raggi, and Ethan Torchio tied the knot in a four-way marriage, “promising eternal loyalty to one another as the band continue to conquer the world and reach dizzying new heights.” Sounds hot.

Stream or buy here. Watch Måneskin’s performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon below:

Meghan Trainor recruits Kim Petras for remix

On Friday, GRAMMY winner Meghan Trainor released the revamp of her hit “Made You Look” from the album Takin’ it Back with a new “official remix” featuring Kim Petras. This marks the first collab between the two singers.

“Kim is an icon. I have been a fan for a very long time and I am so excited to have her on ‘Made You Look,’” Trainor said in a press release. “We had such a fun time in the studio together and she added the perfect energy to the song. She is a queen and I cannot wait for everyone to hear her voice on this song! She really brought it to a whole new level.”

This follows Petras’ other high-profile partnership with Sam Smith on their song “Unholy” which earned them both a Grammy nomination. Now with Trainor, Petras was ready to build on her mainstream pop music profile.

“When I got asked to jump on it, I was really, really excited. I think Meghan is such a great pop songwriter, so it was an incredible experience. I’ve never worked with an artist who wanted to track me and comp my vocals and do it all together,” Petras mentioned in the release. “She really is like a little angel and such a treasure and deserves everything that’s coming her way with the song and I just feel so excited and honored to be a part of it. We collaborated in a really special way that I won’t forget.”

Listen to the song below:

Concert calendar:

Feb. 2 and 3: Ryan Bingham at Billy Bob’s.

Feb. 9: Amy Ray at the Granada Theater.

Feb. 10: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at American Airlines Center.

Feb. 11: Death Cab for Cutie at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Feb. 17: Trixie and Katya Live at Texas Trust CU Theatre At Grand Prairie.

Feb. 24: Erykah Badu at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Feb. 26: Maggie Rogers at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

March 2: Betty Who, Shea Coulee at The Echo Lounge.

March 2: Adore Delano at the Kessler.

March 3: Jake Wesley Rogers at HOB in the Cambridge Room.

March 8: Carrie Underwood at American Airlines Center.

March 17: Thunderpuss at Station 4.

March 22 and 23: The Magnetic Fields at the Kessler.

March 31-April 2: Taylor Swift at Arlington Stadium.

April 1: Patti LuPone at the Meyerson.

April 8: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at AT&T Stadium.

April 13-15: Lyle Lovett at the Majestic Theatre.

April 21: Lily Rose at the Granada Theater.

April 23: Latrice Royale at Trees.

May 6: Ed Sheeran at AT&T Stadium.

June 2: Janet Jackson at Dos Equis Pavilion.

June 9: OTEP at Trees.

July 21: Shania Twain at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Sept. 7: Sam Smith at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 29: P!nk, Brandi Carlile at Globe Life Field.

Oct. 13: Shania Twain at Dickies Arena.

– Rich Lopez