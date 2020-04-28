Queer as Folk made its debut on American TV 20 years ago this December, breaking barriers with its frank depiction of gay relationships (and sex) on television. Now, nearly 15 years after the series aired its last original episode, most of the cast is reunited for a virtual meet-up as a fundraiser for LGBT community centers.

Scott Lowell (Ted) will host the online event, which will include fellow castmates Hal Sparks, Peter Paige, Sharon Gless, Randy Harrison, Michelle Clunie and Robert Gant, as well as executive producers Ron Cowen and Dan Lipman.

The show will go up on YouTube at 1 p.m. central time this Friday. It will benefit CenterLink, a network of gay community centers, including Resource Center. You can access it here.

— Arnold Wayne Jones