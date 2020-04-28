Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week that he is allowing the statewide shelter in place order to expire on Thursday, April 30, and that businesses can begin re-opening in stages on Friday, May 1. Retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls are the first to be allowed to re=open, but they must not go over 25 percent capacity, based on their locally-issued occupancy permits.

Museums and libraries will also be allowed to open at 25 percent capacity, but hands-on exhibits have to stay closed.

Abbott noted that his order supersedes all local — county- and city-issued — orders.

But Dallas District 7 City Councilmember Adam Bazaldua issued a statement this morning (Tuesday, April 28) saying that he believes it is too soon to lift the stay-at-home order and applauding businesses that have also come out against re-opening now.

Here is Bazaldua’s statement:

“We have worked very hard and successfully flattened the curve in Dallas County, and by the governor’s new orders, we are just one weekend away from that progress being lost. I applaud those businesses who have already come out against reopening, despite the governor’s orders. We are not ready to make this decision, especially with no comprehensive plan on best practices and protective measures in place for this type of action.

“My main priority is the safety and well-being of the people of the city of Dallas, and I refuse to allow political pressure and/or economic impacts to compromise that. Data has been clear, and the health professionals have made their determinations, which differ from the orders issued. I prefer to listen to our healthcare professionals over politicians with special interests and people pulling their strings.

“I represent a majority-minority constituency, and this pandemic has shed bright light on the healthcare disparities in minority communities across our country. With the most common underlying health conditions correlated to infection and death by COVID-19 being those also most common in minority communities, the mortality rate of Hispanics and African-Americans is much higher than that of others.

“This isn’t about a difference of opinion; this is a matter of life and death. I strongly encourage you all to maintain your level of self-awareness and stay home as much as you possibly can. Do not put yourself or your family at risk, and remember that as a carrier, you are also putting all of our aging population at risk by ignoring what health professionals have advised. The only reason we have seen the trends maintain steady and the curve flattening is because of the sacrifices and commitment that everyone in Dallas took on in an instant. I believe in our city, we are resilient and overcome all challenges thrown our way, but it requires us all to continue to do our part.”

— Tammye Nash