Plano-based Toyota North America has committed to providing more than $300,000 in support to LGBT groups to help weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toyota, the second-largest automobile manufacturer in the world, announced today that it will devote funds immediately to its LGBTQ partners to address healthcare needs occasioned by the coronavirus. More than $275K of previously awarded funds are being reallocated to support critical needs. Much of the support is being sent to hard-hit Los Angeles and San Francisco agencies, but Dallas’ Resource Center is also a beneficiary, with grants to support mental health counseling, curbside food pickup and primary care visits. The Trevor Project and HRC are also beneficiaries.

— Arnold Wayne Jones