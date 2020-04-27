Remember when our Supreme Leader confidently announced that “like magic” April weather would end coronavirus in the U.S.? Well, as the month draws to a close, while Dallas leaders extend protective actions well into May, the pandemic continues… and continues to take its toll on arts groups, several of which have announced significant cancellations.

Shakespeare Dallas has officially canceled its 49th summer season — the first time in its history no summer production of the Bard will be staged by the company.

The AT&T Performing Arts Center has canceled its planned presentations of An American In Paris (May 20–24) and Bandstand (May 26–31) (the latter originally co-produced on Broadway by Dallas’ Terry Loftis), and will not be rescheduling either show at this time. (National tours of plays are all on hiatus.)

Uptown Players has postponed its upcoming production of Fun Home to a future season, dates to be determined.

Kitchen Dog Theater has likewise postponed its production of A History of the Life of Christopher Columbus by Washington Irving until its 2020–21 season, though no specific dates have been announced.

Bass Performance Hall has rescheduled its upcoming production of Hamilton, but not for any time soon — it won’t open in Fort Worth until January 2022.

— Arnold Wayne Jones