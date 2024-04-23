Austin’s KUTX described Caleb de Casper as the “ultra glam femme boy fatale.” In late April, the darkwave disco singer kicked off an abbreviated tour of Texas from his base in Austin. The tour is anchored by his appearance this Saturday at the annual Thin Line Fest in Denton. De Casper will perform at Rubber Gloves with Dallas glitter punk band Boof and surprise special guests.

The musician is both a classically trained pianist and LGBTQ+ activist who mixes elements of glam rock, disco, electronica and performance art which results in dramatic live performances with a health mix of vamp and costume.

He was the KUTX June 2023 Artist of the Month and previous major appearances include ACL Fest, SXSW, Pride at The Long Center and Houston’s Art Car Ball Fest.

Thin Line Fest is a documentary film festival, a music festival, and a photography festival held each year at the end of April in historic downtown Denton, Texas. The all-volunteer event and all programming is free to attend. TLF is the longest running documentary film festival in Texas, started in 2007.

Watch De Casper’s “Do It Baby” below:

–Rich Lopez