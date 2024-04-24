Early voting has begun for the $1.25 billion city of Dallas bond election. Runoffs, including the Dallas sheriff’s race, begins in a few weeks.

Here’s when polls are open for early voting for the bond election. Could they have made it more confusing?

April 22-26 — Monday-Friday — 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

April 27 — Saturday — 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

April 28 — Sunday — noon-6 p.m.

April 29-30 — Monday-Tuesday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

May 4 is election day. You may vote at any polling location in the county where you are registered on election day. While the city of Dallas is mostly in Dallas County, some portions are in Collin and other counties.

Here are a few busy locations. Vote in any early voting location.

Oak Lawn: Oak Lawn Branch Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road, 75219

Oak Cliff: Kiest Recreation Center, 3081 S. Hampton Road, 75224

South Dallas: MLK Jr. Branch Library, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd., 75215

East Dallas: Samuel Grand Recreation Center, 6200 E. Grand Ave., 75223

North Dallas: Fretz Park Library, 6990 Belt Line Road, 75254

Downtown: El Centro Campus Dallas College, 801 Main Street, 75202

Click here for a full list of early voting locations.

— David Taffet