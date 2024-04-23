The excitement Caitlin Clark has brought to women’s basketball this spring has quickly worked its way to the Dallas Wings.

The Wings announced today that for the first time in its history, season tickets are sold out. Wings Season Ticket Memberships account for nearly 40-percent of the 6,251 seats inside College Park Center. The remaining seats have all been designated for single-game, group or flex plan tickets.

Season Ticket Members received advance access to purchase single-game tickets, which went on sale to the general public on Thursday. Single-game ticket sales included the May 3 preseason game against the Indiana Fever.

The Dallas Wings have seen an overall ticket sales revenue increase of 220-percent, including over a 1,200-percent increase in individual ticket sales revenue. The team is expected to announce multiple individual-game sellouts in the coming days.

The Wings have also announced that they will be moving to the arena in the Dallas Convention Center once it is renovated. That means at least two, probably three more seasons in its Arlington location before moving to downtown Dallas.

And if you haven’t been to a Dallas Wings game, they’re fabulous and faster than the men’s game with fewer time outs and fouls. Just great shooting and our fantastic team is just fun to watch. If you just go to one game this season, plan to be at College Park Center for Pride night is July 13.

— David Taffet