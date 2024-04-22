Kiss the Boys opened at the Stone Cottage Theater in Addison this past Thursday. The play puts a queer twist on a murder mystery. With many innuendos and unexpected revelations, it is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat laughing.

The idea originally came to Mark-Brian Sonna in a dream back in 2006. In this revival, Sonna once again played the role of Yavar, the wealthy Turk plotting with his boyfriend Richard, played by Hal Heath. The two have concocted a dinner party to murder two of their exes before the pair jets off to Turkey. But things do not go according to plan, and it seems no one is being as straight or straightforward as they seem.

The Stone Cottage Theater provided a very intimate setting that I easily felt like a guest at the dinner table. With the room adorned with few furniture and props, the focus was squarely on the action. It was like being a fly on the wall trying to figure out who is telling the truth and who will die.

The murder plot hinged on the intended victims swallowing a small pill — and the way Richard and Yavar decided to accomplish this is through kissing. Not quite the easiest thing when you and your boyfriend invited your exes over, and one of them brought his new girlfriend.

The romance between Yavar and Richard felt clearly defined with the chemistry between Sonna and Heath that likely came from previous experiences with the roles. The two kicked off the play strong which would get the audience immediately on their side.

Richard’s ex, Doug, played by A. Solomon Abah Jr., arrived with a surprise guest. Claiming to be a newly reformed Christian, he brought along Luli, his new girlfriend. Played by Marla Acevedo, she quickly captured the attention with her bright blond wig and accent. Sage, Yavar’s ex, played by Jason Diaz Ortega, bursed in with enthusiasm and rainbows, and ultimately provided comic relief as things start to get serious.

The play continued with almost everyone locking lips with everyone else, many accusations and deflections. People’s pasts slowly started to come out as the audience awaited the murder. It will be one of the few times laughing is allowed while rooting for someone to die.

The cast did an amazing job of endearing themselves to the audience in under two hours. By the end, there was a slight melancholy at the show’s end departing from the colorful characters. However, audiences may be reflecting on all the clues missed in Act 1. Sonna said many people end up coming back to see the play after knowing the ending to marvel at what they missed the first time around.

You certainly won’t want to miss this wonderful show that transports you to a renegade cottage where the kiss of death seems always imminent.

Kiss the Boys runs through April 28.

– Melissa Whitler