Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.\

Kim Petras is bringing her tour to Dallas

This fall is gonna get a bit “Unholy.” Live Nation announced Wednesday morning that Grammy-winner Kim Petras is embarking on her Feed the Beast World Tour. The announcement comes two days before her album of the same name will drop.

Her tour will include one Dallas date. The “Alone” singer will headline the South Side Ballroom on Nov. 13.

Tickets for the show go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. local time. Live Nation also announced its presale will begin at 10 a.m. this Friday.

For more information, click here.

Concert Calendar

June 18: Patti LaBelle,Gladys Knight at Texas Trust CU Theatre At Grand Prairie

June 23: Chita Rivera at the Eisemann Center.

June 27: Bebe Rexha and Zolita at House Of Blues

June 30: Tanya Tucker at Billy Bob’s Texas.

July 7: RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2023 at Texas Trust CU Theatre.

July 21: Shania Twain at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 28: Jinkx Monsoon at Majestic Theatre

Aug. 6: One Night of Queen at the Winspear.

Aug. 10: Culture Club, Howard Jones and Berlin at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Sept. 1: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind and Fire at American Airlines Center.

Sept. 6: Pentatonix at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Sept. 7: Sam Smith at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 18 and 19: Madonna at American Airlines Center

Sept. 21: Beyoncé at AT&T Stadium.

Sept. 24: Todrick Hall at The Studio at The Factory.

Sept. 28: Luke Bryan at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 29: P!nk, Brandi Carlile at Globe Life Field.

Oct. 1: Depeche Mode at American Airlines Center.

Oct. 6: Måneskin at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

Oct. 11: MAN ON MAN at Rubber Gloves.

Oct. 13: Shania Twain at Dickies Arena.

Oct. 15: Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Oct. 19: Peter Gabriel at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 2 and 3: Queen + Adam Lambert at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 13: Kim Petras, Feed the Beast at South Side Ballroom.

Nov. 17: Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull at American Airlines Center.

–Rich Lopez