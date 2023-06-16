Broadway legend Chita Rivera adds author to her resume

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

Broadway icon Chita Rivera brings her signature showtunes to the Eisemann Center in Dallas this month. From her Kander and Ebb work to Stephen Sondheim, Rivera, 90, not only performs legendary songs from the theater, she also shares her legacy of singing, dancing and acting.

The Tony Award-winner will recreate highlights from her Broadway career that has included roles in classic hits from West Side Story, Sweet Charity and Bye Bye Birdie to Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Visit and more in The Rhythm of My Life on June 23. Joining her will be Broadway actor and friend George Dvorsky.

Rivera also this month released Chita: A Memoir, telling all her stories from the Great White Way to now.

Rivera talked to Dallas Voice about reliving her best moments for the book as well as what to expect from her new show. Plus, she said make sure everyone knows she loves the gays.

Dallas Voice: Thank you for your time. May we start with your memoir that just came out? Rivera: It’s wild because I’m a very private person.

You’ve had such a big life. How was it to go back through your history? I just believe in living my own life day by day, but I finally looked at all the awards and all that goodness that has happened and decided “Heck, yes! I’m gonna triumphantly say ‘Yes’ to this book and enjoy the experience!”

Were there parts that were harder to write about than others? I insist on keeping certain things private and certain relationships private. I’ve lived my life trying to clean up as I go along so that I don’t have to turn around and clean that up. That leaves me able to enjoy my daily experiences.

You’re touring with this show, The Rhythm of My Life, and now the book is out. Was that timing on purpose or coincidental? I’ve been on the road, and then this book came. They are totally different things. So the book is not part of the show. I’ll be singing with George who is just so tall and gorgeous. We’ve been friends forever.

How would you describe Rhythm? It’s material that I’ve done [that I] love and respect. It is a great representation of [songwriters] John Kander and Fred Ebb. I could not have done anything without the help of other people, in particular those two. John just got a Tony! I was really lucky to have them in my life. I can honestly say they and Terrence McNally made my career.

It’s fair to say that you are among the pantheon of Broadway divas, and you know us gays love a diva. I came along at a great time in the Golden Age, when all these fabulous shows were starting. Now they’re all in revivals! And my relationship with the community — it’s the way it’s supposed to be. And when AIDS came in, we lost so many friends. The gay community loves us Broadway actors, so in turn, I respect and dedicate my life to those fans. I’ve become dedicated to gay Pride. What is there not to love?

For tickets, visit EisemannCenter.com.