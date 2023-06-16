Claire Carson and Kat Lozano

Theater brought Claire Carson and Kat Lozano together, and KDT’s ‘The Last Truck Stop’ is giving them time on stage together

MELISSA WHITLER | Dallas Voice Intern

editor@dallasvoice.com

Premiering at Kitchen Dog Theater this month is Crystal Jackson’s The Last Truck Stop. Described as a mixture of The Last of Us and Little Miss Sunshine, this apocalyptic tale tells the story of Gladys, the last human long-haul trucker, her niece Zelda, and Uncle Hank, a postal carrier. The three have been ordered to leave their desert home by the state. As they try to decide whether to leave their home behind, they meet Rainbow, a stranger who brings with her some hope.

While the story depicts a dusty, dreadful world somewhat similar to New York covered in smoke these last few weeks, the characters drive the story toward an optimistic ending.

Although it was not originally conceived of as a queer story, partners Claire Carson and Kat Lozano are adding their own spin. The couple first met through Kitchen Dog four years ago when Lozano came in to cover a role the closing weekend of a show. This was right before COVID lockdown, so while the two connected, they didn’t get to spend much time getting to know one another.

It wasn’t til a late-night Taco Bell run two years later that the two started dating. The rest, as they say, is history.

The two actresses have continued working together at Kitchen Dog, and they took part in the original read-through of The Last Truck Stop. Jackson loved them opposite each other so much that the parts were revised to ensure the two could be part of the final cast.

Carson, who plays Rainbow, describes her character as “a human version of a 1970s VW bus with unicorn curtains,” a role that reflects her personality. Lozano says Carson was born to play this role, serving as the symbol of hope the other characters need.

Zelda, played by Lozano, is more of a loner who keeps to herself. After her dad died when she was 18, she went to live at the truck stop with her aunt and Uncle Hank, left without many opportunities to get out and meet people. Her search for freedom leads her to Rainbow, and, while the conclusion of the story might be very open-ended, Carson and Lozano feel their characters flirting throughout the play and see them being together after the ending.

Both women have a long history in theater. Carson was born into a theatrical family in Colorado. Her mom was a stage manager and actress, and her grandmother directed countless productions. She has experience working backstage with sound design, but her real joy comes from acting.

Returning from a three year break from acting, Carson said she is having so much fun with it now and enjoys working with her partner.

Lozano grew up here in Texas, in Ellis County, to be precise. Her first acting role was in elementary school, and she continued from there.

While pursuing a BFA at UT Austin, Lozano spent her last semester honing her craft to return home and enter the Dallas theater scene. Her main focus is acting, but she would like to explore directing in the future, too. Outside of theater, she’s been pursuing film as well, auditioning for HBO and starring in a Nutella biscuit commercial.

Even with those goals, Lozano finds herself always going back to theater because it’s where she feels most at home.

Carson and Lozano have found acting to be a space where they can really explore their queer identity. Lozano describes herself as being on an indefinite journey of embracing her queerness as well as her Latinx heritage. It wasn’t until she started to feel at home in her identities and reflect that outwardly that more opportunities — and more queer-specific roles — started to come her way.

Carson, on the other hand, has been seeking queer roles since high school. It’s why she enjoys working with Kitchen Dog, and she believes the more she understands and explores her queerness, the better performer she becomes.

The two have found working opposite each other in The Last Truck Stop to be an incredible experience, they said. While both women are busy with other aspects of their lives, they love sharing the ending of each day making art with each other.

But while they both described it as truly wonderful, there are still some strains that working so closely together can bring. They’ve worked on setting boundaries and holding space and grace throughout the process. The two make sure to check in with each other and have found this to be very grounding and a new way to connect.

The cast and director of the play have helped make it an utterly amazing experience, they said. The couple feel incredibly lucky to share such a special play together and find it very inspiring to watch the other act.

Even with all they are doing, the women are prioritizing quality time together and finding ways to embrace Pride. They plan to embrace their inner “cozy grandma girly” while watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer together and taking many naps. The production is taking up most of their time, but the couple’s parents will be meeting each other for the first time over opening weekend. In addition to enjoying being in love, the two are connecting with the wider queer community by supporting GOFUNDMEs of queer people in Florida, they said.