Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill that was originally aimed at drag shows but now targets all sexually explicit performances in front of minors. That would make all performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders illegal.

The Cowboys could face a $10,000 fine per violation and each of the cheerleaders could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor that could result in a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

The bill originally targeted drag queens, but in March wording in the bill was changed and expanded what the state considers sexual conduct.

Drag performers argue the amended legislation still targets them. But with the current wording, sexual conduct would certainly include groups like the Cowboys Cheerleaders who perform in front of a lot more minors than drag queens do and whose uniforms barely cover just part of their breasts. Right-wing groups would call that “grooming,” meaning trying to change the sexual orientation of unsuspecting gay youths.

“Children, who cannot make decisions on their own, must be protected from this scourge facing our state,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Tennessee, Montana and Florida passed laws specifically aimed at drag performances. Texas is the only state, so far, that broadened the wording to include filthy, bare-breast performances by its professional football teams’ cheerleading squads.

The law goes into effect on Sept. 1.

— David Taffet