QMN is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Kim Petras goes it “Alone” with Nicki Minaj

On Friday, Grammy-winning singer Kim Petras released her new single “Alone” featuring Nicki Minaj on Republic Records/Amigo Records. “Alone” samples “Better Off Alone” by Alice Deejay with some high energy synth added by Minaj’s drop-in. Listen to it below:

Queer/nonbinary artist The Scary Jokes release new video

Pennsylvania-based queer/nonbinary musician, activist and visual artist Liz Lehman AKA The Scary Jokes released a new animated music video for their latest single “Uzumaki,” which debuted recently at Chorus FM. The video was directed by Kenzie Bugg of Adult Swim fame. Their new album, Retinal Bloom, will drop May 26.

“I really love the sound of vintage synthesizers,” Lehman said in a press release. “It’s hard to get that character if you’re not using hardware synths. I especially like ’80s art-pop albums, like Kate Bush, so I was interested in exploring sounds like that.”

Watch the video below:

Tiësto released his long-awaited new album

Drive is Tiësto’s first conceptual album since 2009’s Kaleidoscope. The electronica dance artist pays homage to his life-long fascination of Formula 1 racing. The cover art is inspired by the 2004 Monaco Grand Prix. Alongside the release of the album is also the official album DJ mix.

“I am so beyond excited for this project to be out in the world,” Tiësto said in a press release. “This album is something anyone can enjoy on the dancefloor, in the gym, on a car ride, anywhere or anytime you are looking for incredible sonics and energy. Seeing how much everyone is loving the string of singles has been incredible, and it was amazing putting the full album all together.”

Listen to Drive here and the album mix here.

– Rich Lopez