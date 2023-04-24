Dallas Pride named four grand marshals in four categories for the 40th Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade. They are:

Liz Dyer: LGBTQ Ally Heterosexual Non-Transgender

Ronnie Shue: LGBTQ Female Identifying

Timothy Sherwood aka Kylee O’Hara Fatale: LGBTQ Gender Non-Binary, Non-Conforming

Ashton Hammer: LGBTQ Male Identifying

Dyer is a writer, speaker, activist and founder of the Mama Bears organization. She has two sons and lives in Fort Worth.

Shue has been a treasured volunteer at Resource Center Dallas since the center re-opened after the COVID shutdown. She is also an employee of the Round-Up Saloon where she is the “Coat Check Gurl” from November through March and the patio monitor from April through October.

Kylee O’Hara Fatale is a Dallas drag entertainer and producer and is known as the POC, the Pop of Color, of Texas. She is the current Miss Gay Texas America.

Hammer is creator of Smile Big Texas, a grassroots nonprofit organization founded in Amarillo. The goal of the organization is to provide his community with resources that are lacking within the area such as: healthcare, civil rights, educational assistance, housing assistance, gender affirming care, and autonomy for youth and young adults.

For more information on the grand marshals, visit their Dallas Pride page.

— David Taffet