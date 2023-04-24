Early voting started this morning. Polls are open today (April 24) through Saturday (April 29) from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, polls are open noon-6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday (May 1 and 2) polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Election Day is Saturday, May 6, and polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

If you are registered in Dallas County, you may vote at any polling location in the county. If you live in the city of Dallas, but not in Dallas County, you must vote in your county. Collin County also allows voting at any polling location in that county.

There are 54 early voting locations in Dallas County including the Oak Lawn Library.

For a list of early voting locations in Dallas County, visit DallasCountyVotes.org.

— David Taffet