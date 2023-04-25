Three people were arrested Sunday, April 23, outside Fort Brewery and Pizza during a drag show at the venue after a counter-protester allegedly sprayed mace on protesters with the anti-LGBTQ group Protect Texas Kids, according to a press release from Fort Worth Police Department.

According to police, a “small group” of Protect Texas Kids protesters showed up at Fort Brewery on Sunday to stage a protest across the street from the restaurant, located at 2737 Tillar Street, west of downtown Fort Worth. A group described by police as counter-protesters also showed up, dressed in black, wearing helmets and tactical vests. The counter-protesters — many of whom were armed with handguns and long guns, police said — lined up in front of the business.

While monitoring “both groups via a city camera,” officers said they saw a counter-protester later identified as 20-year-pld Samuel Fowlkes of Parker County “approach the Protect Texas Kids protesters and spray them with pepper spray. When officers attempted to handcuff Fowlkes, police said, Fowlkes “began to evade officers and then swung his closed fists at officers who tried to stop him.”

As officers continued to try to handcuff Fowlkes, another counter protester —identified as Christopher Guillot, 33, of Denton County — “interfered with officers’ efforts by swinging an umbrella at officers.” Police said Guillot was arrested after he hit one of the officers in the face with the umbrella.

A third counter-protester, identified as Meghan Grant, 37, of Dallas County, “attempted to charge past FWPD officers multiple times to gain access” to the two men being arrested. “A FWPD officer attempted to stop Grant by pushing her back toward the sidewalk,” the FWPD press relase said, “however, Grant did not comply and was taken into custody.”

“The Fort Worth Police Department respects everyone’s constitutional rights to free speech and assembly. Our main goal during any protest event is to provide a safe environment that respects all participants’ constitutional rights while effectively maintaining public peace and order,” FWPD officials said in the press release. “However, those who choose to violate the law and assault others will be arrested and charged.”

Fowlkes has been charged with a Class A assault causing bodily injury (four counts); Class A evading arrest/detention; Class A resisting arrest and 2nd degree felony assault on a police officer.

Guillot has been charged with Class B interference with public duties and 2nd degree felony assault on a peace officer. Grant has been charged with Class B Interference with Public Duties and Class A resisting arrest.

Protect Texas Kids, which is described as a nonprofit but is not listed on the IRS website for tax exempt charities, was formed in 2022 by Kelly Neidert, a right-wing activist who took pride in calling herself “the most hated conservative college student in the state of Texas” when she was attending University of North Texas. The organization often shows up outside locations where drag shows are being staged, and Neidert and her comrades like to accused drag queens of being pedophiles who “groom children.”

Last fall, groups of counter-protesters affiliated with John Brown Gun Clubs began showing up as well, putting themselves between the TPC protesters and the drag show venues to, they say, protect attendees, performers and the venues’ staff. On its Twitter feed, EFGV is described as “Helping marginalized communities in organizing community defense against white supremacists / fascism.”

Sunday’s incident appears to be the first time any of the counter-protesters have attacked the TPC protesters, at least in North Texas.

— Tammye Nash