Unleashed LGBTQ today (Tuesday, April 25) announced the addition of actors Billy Eichner and Dyllón Burnside to the already impressive lineup for its “first live and in-person” Unleashed LGBTQ 2023 conference, set for Sept. 22-24 at Gilley’s in Dallas. Organizers also announced the return of iHeartMedia as the official audio partners for the festival.

Eichner is co-writer and star of Bros, Billy on the Street, The Lion King, American Horror Story and Difficult People. Burnside starred in the Emmy Award-winning shows Pose and PBS docuseries Prideland as well as the limited series Monster, and as received awards from both GLAAD and HRC.

They join the roster that already includes Antoni Porowski from Queer Eye, Indya Moore from Pose, Shangela from We’re Here and RuPaul’s Drag Race, Daniel Franzese from Mean Girls, Alternative Wealth Partners Founder and CEO Kelly Ann Winget, former Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims, transgender advocate Naomi Green, author and Empowering Differences President and CEO Ashley Brundage, Dr. Carlton Thomas, Pink Media Founder and President Matt Skallerud, Dapper Boi co-founders Vicky and Charisse Pasche, Family Equality CEO Stacey Stevenson, Visit Dallas Director of Community Impact Gary Sanchez Sr., and Dallas Museum of Art’s Chief Experience Officer Brad Pritchett.

Unleashed LGBTQ Founder Wesley Smooth said, “Our first live, in-person event is going to create a synergy between talent, the business community and the entertainment industry in a way no LGBTQ+ event has ever done before.

“Companies sending representatives to our event will be able to take advantage of all opportunities available, whether it’s for educational purposes, networking or entertainment. LGBTQ+ professionals or others focused on allyship will reap the benefits of our educational and entertainment-based lineup,” he continued. “We have dedicated an entire area to workshops for attendees to learn new skills from today’s thought leaders, and we’re confident companies sending entire departments to Unleashed LGBTQ 2023 will have a more informed, supercharged team that will be lightyears ahead of other brands.”

Smoot said each day at Unleashed LGBTQ will begin with educational topics — from workshops and panels discussing business development such as advertising, marketing and DEI, societal development topics including non-profit and advocacy topics and personal development issues including financial planning and continuing education.

Each day will also feature high-tech brand activations and experiential marketing installments throughout the venue before transitioning to entertainment that will include screenings, drag shows, stand-up comedy and musical performances.

The Unleashed LGBTQ event app developed by WebEx/Cisco and specialized mixers and unique branded activations through the award-winning Freeman event services will offer further opportunities for professional development and networking, Smoot said.

Unleashed LGBTQ is also partnering with Alamo Drafthouse to host screenings of new LGBTQ+ content from streaming services, movie studios and television networks. Independent filmmakers can submit works for Unleashed LGBTQ 2023 Film Festival here.

https://www.filmfreeway.com/unleashedlgbtq

Unleashed LGBTQ, LLC has received support, endorsements and/or grants from Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District, Visit Dallas, North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce, National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce and the International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association.

Other partners include Gilead Sciences, iHeart Media, equalpride and Kelly Ann Winget.

Tickets are on sale and more information on partnerships is available at on the event website here: https://www.unleashedlgbtq.com.