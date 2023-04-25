Resource Center has just made notifying lawmakers very easy. Click on the link and an email will be sent to members of the Calendars Committee. That’s the committee that sends bills to the floor of the House for a vote.
Of immediate concern is HB 1686 that would make age-appropriate, medically-recommended, gender-affirming care illegal.
You can call members of the Calendars Committee and Speaker of the House. Here are their phone numbers:
- Speaker Dade Phelan: 512-463-1000
- Chairman Dustin Burrows: 512-463-0542
- Representative Toni Rose: 512-463-0664
- Representative David Cook: 512-463-0374
- Representative Charlie Geren: 512-463-0610
- Representative Cole Hefner: 512-463-0271
- Representative Ana Hernandez: 512-463-0614
- Representative Ann Johnson: 512-463-0389
- Representative Jared Patterson: 512-463-0694
- Representative Shelby Slawson: 512-463-0628
- Representative James Talarico: 512-463-0821
- Representative Ed Thompson: 512-463-0707
Or you can click here, fill out some information and click send.
— David Taffet