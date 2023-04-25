Resource Center has just made notifying lawmakers very easy. Click on the link and an email will be sent to members of the Calendars Committee. That’s the committee that sends bills to the floor of the House for a vote.

Of immediate concern is HB 1686 that would make age-appropriate, medically-recommended, gender-affirming care illegal.

You can call members of the Calendars Committee and Speaker of the House. Here are their phone numbers:

Speaker Dade Phelan: 512-463-1000

Chairman Dustin Burrows: 512-463-0542

Representative Toni Rose: 512-463-0664

Representative David Cook: 512-463-0374

Representative Charlie Geren: 512-463-0610

Representative Cole Hefner: 512-463-0271

Representative Ana Hernandez: 512-463-0614

Representative Ann Johnson: 512-463-0389

Representative Jared Patterson: 512-463-0694

Representative Shelby Slawson: 512-463-0628

Representative James Talarico: 512-463-0821

Representative Ed Thompson: 512-463-0707

Or you can click here, fill out some information and click send.

— David Taffet