Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Pop singer Kesha announced Tuesday that she will be on the road in support of her newest album Gag Order. The 20-date tour will include support by gay singer-songwriter Jake Wesley Rogers. The tour will kick off in Dallas on Oct. 15 at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Rogers recently headlined his own tour appearing in Dallas earlier this spring. Presales will start Wednesday at 10 a.m. with ticket sales opening Friday at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase.

From publicity about the new album:

Produced by Rick Rubin with Kesha as executive producer, Gag Order was described by Pitchfork as “a spare and eccentric album about coming to terms with ambivalence”, with Rolling Stone calling it “her most daring music yet”, and NPR stating that “I was just so struck about the way that this album defies all convention.”

Gag Order feels like an emotional exorcism, unearthing and facing the darkness in oneself, brought to life with experimental, otherworldly production and lyrical vulnerability unlike anything the artist has written before.

Concert calendar

Friday: Janet Jackson at Dos Equis Pavilion.

June 9: OTEP at Trees.

June 10: Duran Duran at American Airlines Center.

June 23: Chita Rivera at the Eisemann Center.

July 21: Shania Twain at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 28: Jinkx Monsoon at Majestic Theatre

Aug. 6: One Night of Queen at the Winspear.

Aug. 10: Culture Club, Howard Jones and Berlin at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Sept. 1: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind and Fire at American Airlines Center.

Sept. 6: Pentatonix at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 7: Sam Smith at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 18 and 19: Madonna at American Airlines Center

Sept. 21: Beyoncé at AT&T Stadium

Sept. 28: Luke Bryan at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 29: P!nk, Brandi Carlile at Globe Life Field.

Oct. 1: Depeche Mode at American Airlines Center.

Oct. 6: Måneskin at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 13: Shania Twain at Dickies Arena.

Oct. 15: Kesha, Jake Wesley Rogers at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Oct. 19: Peter Gabriel at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 2 and 3: Queen + Adam Lambert at American Airlines Center.

– Rich Lopez