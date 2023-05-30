Over in Fort Worth, Rooftop Cinema Club will celebrate Pride Month with a series of screenings featuring LGBTQ+ stories and characters throughout the month of June. Plus, with each screening, RCC encourages dressing to each film’s theme. So get that drag out for all your cinematic lewks. Among the films for RCC’s Pride Month are Mean Girls, Mamma Mia!, Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Rocky Horror Picture Show (pictured). The full schedule can be found here.

RCC hosts screenings from The Worthington Renaissance Hotel rooftop serving up 360-degree views of Fort Worth. The venue includes lawn and table games, concessions with Adirondack chair seating and wireless headphones. Date night, anyone?

For the foodie types, concessions are certainly elevated just like the films. Toro Toro and RCC have created a signature menu that includes the Hot Diggity Dog, pulled pork tacos, soft-salted pretzels and Nacho Libre along with wine, beer and cocktail offerings.

After the final credits, head to Toro Toro to receive 10 percent off the check when you show your RCC ticket.

–Rich Lopez