Jake Wesley Rogers (Photo by Alex Stoddard)

Jake Wesley Rogers moves into spotlight

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

The queer stars have been in alignment for singer Jake Wesley Rogers. Now on his fourth EP release, LOVE, which came out in October and with the help of a fellow queer musician, the young pop artist has graduated to headliner on his first tour which kicks off Friday, Feb. 24, in Tampa. The Peace Love and Pluto Tour comes to Dallas to the House of Blues on March 3 in the Cambridge Room.

With his glam style and musicality, Rogers has gotten the obvious comparisons to another flamboyant music icon. But while Rogers stands on such shoulders, he’s carving his own path on his own terms. He’s also part of a new queer wave in music that’s brought us Lil Nas X, Orville Peck, Kim Petras and Allison Ponthier, just to name a few.

Before his headlining concert with opener Stacey Ryan, and even before the tour started, Rogers spoke to Dallas Voice about his message, his music and how books are just the absolute best.

Sounds of Pride

This is a big week for concerts with a whole lot of Pride. Pop, drag and classical sounds can be part of your gay agenda for the week. Along with Jake Wesley Rogers’ headlining show next Friday, March 3, these three shows add to a big queer week of music in Dallas all starting on the same day!

— Rich Lopez

March 2: Betty Who, Shea Coulee

Queer Australian pop singer Betty Who headlines her The Big Tour in support of her latest album. For the gay cherry on top, Drag Race royalty Shea Coulee steps in as Who’s opening act. Doors at 7 p.m. at the Echo Lounge and Music Hall. TicketMaster.com.

March 2: Adore Delano

Hard to believe that Adore Delano is out promoting her fourth album. The former Drag Race and American Idol contestant brings her Party Your World Tour to Dallas presented by LGBTQ promoters Obsessed. 7 p.m. at The Kessler in Oak Cliff. TheKessler.org.

March 2-5: A Symphony Cantata featuring Nicholas Phan

Grammy-nominated tenor and out singer Phan will join with sopranos Susanna Philips and Sari Gruber for this Dallas Symphony Orchestra concert. Paul McCreesh conducts the performance that will feature works by Mendelssohn and Parry. The concert will also feature the Dallas Symphony Chorus and the Lay Family Organ. DallasSymphony.org.

Dallas Voice: As of press time, you aren’t on tour yet, but how are you feeling about leading up to Peace Love and Pluto? Jake Wesley Rogers: There’s a lot of creative work, and I’ve just been processing things, but it’ll hit me. I’m a very reflective person, so I try to step back from my experiences and try to witness it. Some things can’t be processed, and you just have to get through it.

You’ve been in the business for a minute, but a headline tour is certainly a milestone. When you realize that this is your dream, it has been exciting. It’s just really fun, and I’m going to roll with it and accept it. It’s this beautiful mix of excitement and terror and hope. I’m ready to play these songs and find the people who want to hear them.

Being a reflective person, what does your music have to say? I’ve been in a different place in all the music I put out in the past year. So I think all the songwriting comes from a deeper and truer palace. So I keep digging, because I feel like I need something bigger and to see what’s under that. That’s where I’m at now anyway.

Do you have plans for a full album release? I’m actually finishing my first album. There’s been a lot of stuff I’m afraid to sway for a while and a lot of stuff people haven’t heard, so it’s good timing for that. All of it stems from my story connecting to a bigger story.

Books are kind of a big deal for you. Literature is everything to me. I think I was an author detailed by circumstance — ha-ha. I stole that from Joni Mitchell. My truly happiest place is disappearing into the world of an author or a book.

Technically you are an author — of songs. But what do you think it is that the written word speaks to you so much? It’s kinda been my saving grace to discover Oscar Wilde and Maya Angelou and Mary Oliver. Books connect me to a bigger art form, I think. Songs are basically a tweet, but books are books. I certainly view them as most sacred.

Is there a book that, as a musician, you recommend? Just Kids by Patti Smith is like a bible for me as an artist. She documents her journey into discovering what worked for her and the kismet when honoring her own path. Things mysteriously happen when you do so. It’s about what it means to be an artist and how hard it is. I think it’ll change anyone’s life to read that.

Toni Morrison once said, “The function of freedom is to free someone else.” I think books are how you free people.

Back to music, you’re blowing up at a time when many queer voices have been loud and proud in pop music. Have you thought at all about your place in this new queer wave of music in recent years? This is all a new concept which happened very fast. I wasn’t asking to be a part of all this, but it happened when it did, and these things merged sometimes. It’s incredible that I get to do this, in this time, with my story. There were so many who didn’t get to.

You seem to be in the queer gods’ favor. Another gay singer — Justin Tranter (Semi Precious Weapons) — signed you to his label. You almost opened for Ben Platt. You get the comparisons to Elton John. Oh, and your song “Hindsight” was on the Bros soundtrack. The lessons I’m learning from all this are almost too many. There have been amazing moments that have challenged me. I think with all that, what I’m learning right now is that I’m here to teach and sell my story and keep my eyes calibrated toward my purpose. I think I now know more than ever that I’m here to spread my message and love — and be fabulous.

For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com. Doors at 7 p.m.