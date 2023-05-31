Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love. Two huge concerts were announced Tuesday bringing some heavyweights to town this year. Get these shows on your calendar stat.

Ricky Martin joins Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias for Trilogy Tour

Three music superstars team up for The Trilogy Tour which will head to Dallas this November. Ricky, Pitbull, Enrique all bring their mix of Latin pop to this 19-city tour that kicks off in October. Tickets go on sale in June.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour makes stops Boston, New York, Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Dallas and other cities before wrapping up in Vancouver this December.

“Going back on the road with not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull, it’s very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it’s going to be epic,” Martin said in a press release.

The three will headline the American Airlines Center on Nov. 17.

From Live Nation:

Tickets for this run of shows will be in high demand, therefore Verified Fan will be fans’ best shot at tickets. Fans can register now through Sunday, June 4 at 11:59 p.m. EST for the Verified Fan presale here. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Wednesday, June 7. A limited number of tickets will be sold during a general on sale starting Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

Janelle Monáe announces North American Tour

Along with a new album announcement, Monáe dropped news on Wednesday of her new tour as well. The singer and actor will release Age of Pleasure on June 9. Then she kicks off her 26-city tour by Live Nation this August. The tour will span North America from Seattle to Inglewood stopping in Dallas on Oct. 9.

Monáe’s new album, The Age of Pleasure, features her latest single, “Lipstick Lover.” Watch the super sexy NSFW video for that here.

From Live Nation:

Tickets will be available starting with Verizon presales (details below) beginning Thursday, June 1 at 10 a.m. local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local on Ticketmaster.com.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Age of Pleasure Tour through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Thursday, June 1 at 10 a.m. local until Tuesday, June 6 at 10 p.m. local.

Concert calendar

Friday: Janet Jackson at Dos Equis Pavilion.

June 9: OTEP at Trees.

June 10: Duran Duran at American Airlines Center.

June 23: Chita Rivera at the Eisemann Center.

July 21: Shania Twain at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 28: Jinkx Monsoon at Majestic Theatre.

Aug. 6: One Night of Queen at the Winspear.

Aug. 10: Culture Club, Howard Jones and Berlin at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Sept. 1: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind and Fire at American Airlines Center.

Sept. 6: Pentatonix at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Sept. 7: Sam Smith at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 18 and 19: Madonna at American Airlines Center

Sept. 21: Beyoncé at AT&T Stadium

Sept. 28: Luke Bryan at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 29: P!nk, Brandi Carlile at Globe Life Field.

Oct. 1: Depeche Mode at American Airlines Center.

Oct. 6: Måneskin at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

Oct. 9: Janelle Monae atThe Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Oct. 13: Shania Twain at Dickies Arena.

Oct. 15: Kesha, Jake Wesley Rogers at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Oct. 19: Peter Gabriel at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 2 and 3: Queen + Adam Lambert at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 17: The Trilogy Tour with Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull at American Airlines Center.

– Rich Lopez