Gov. Gregg Abbott today (Wednesday, May 31) tapped Fort Worth attorney John Scott to step in as temporary Texas attorney general. Scott takes over from Ken Paxton, who has been suspended from the office after having been impeached on Saturday, May 27, by a vote of the Texas House of Representatives.

Paxton must now stand trial in the state Senate. If he is convicted there, he will be permanently removed from the office of AG and ineligible to run for any public office in the state.

Scott, according to the Texas Tribune, is the former Texas Secretary of State. He also served as deputy attorney general for civil litigation when Abbott was attorney general, and has more that 34 years of legal experience. The Tribune reports that Scott has argued more than 100 cases in state and federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. After leaving the OAG, Scott was named chief operation officer of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

— Tammye Nash