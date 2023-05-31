Clearly Snooze A.M. Eatery is more than just fluffy pancakes and breakfast cocktails. On Tuesday, the popular brunch restaurant chain announced in a press release that it aims to increase LGBTQ allyship through interactive staff training sessions, Snoozer spotlights and a national partnership with The Trevor Project.

Snooze A.M. Eatery launches the ‘Everyone Is Welcome at Our Table’ campaign to celebrate Pride Month this June. Snooze will engage its employees – or Snoozers – with interactive inclusive education and ally training throughout the month.

The restaurant will also give its team special social media spotlights as they march in Pride parades throughout the country. Local Snoozers will walk in the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade at Fair Park on Sunday.

“At Snooze, everyone is welcome at the table. Snooze is proud to take steps to ensure that every LGBTQ person feels the power of an affirming community,” Director of Impact Clint Hughey said in the release.

As part of the campaign, Snooze will also partner with The Trevor Project, supporting the organization’s mission to end suicide among LGBTQ young people. Over the past two years, Snooze has donated more than $70,000 to organization.

By dining at Snooze during Pride Month, guests can contribute to supporting the restaurant’s effort. Regular meal purchases at Snooze will not impact donation amounts.

Snooze A.M. Eatery has six locations in DFW including one on Oak Lawn Ave. at Hall St.

–Rich Lopez