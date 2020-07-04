The board and members of the Purple Foundation, which stages fundraising circuit parties in Dallas, today (Friday, July 3) announced that, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, this year’s event has been cancelled.

The organization’s statement reads:

“For nearly 20 years, Purple Foundation has welcomed people from all over the world to Dallas. We have produced world-class events with a personal feel. It’s been our honor to entertain while raising money for our beneficiaries.

“This year is our 20th anniversary. We were preparing to announce that we donated a record $150,000 in 2019 to AIDS Services of Dallas, Resource Center and Legacy Counseling. We were looking forward to surpassing that record this year. We were excited to witness the joy, community, and music would bring as we celebrate life and love for one another.

“Today, we are sad to announce that we must cancel PPW20. COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate, with no signs of letting up. We are devastated by the impact this cancellation will have on our venues, their employees, our production partners and talent. Most importantly, it is heartbreaking we are losing the revenue to help people who rely on the services of our beneficiaries.

“All ticket purchases and hotel deposits [will be] automatically refunded to the original card over the next two weeks. We ask for your patience while we complete this process.

“Many have expressed interest in converting their ticket purchase into a donation to soften the impact of the cancellation. While all ticket purchases will be refunded, we invite you to support our beneficiaries by donating. Please visit PurpleDoundation.org/donate. All donations are tax-deductible.

“Due to the uncertainty of the full physical and economic effects to be left in the wake of this pandemic, we will not be announcing any future in-person event dates at this time. Purple Foundation intends to proceed with the utmost thought and consideration for the health and well being of all.

“We want to thank each of you for attending our events. Without you, none of this works. Thank you for being part of our Purple family and for making a difference in the lives of the people within our GLBTQ community. Together we are truly are making a difference!

“With Love, Board & Members – Purple Foundation, Inc.”